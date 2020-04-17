Morningstar Canada Named One of the 2020 "Best Workplaces in Canada" by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada

TORONTO, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® Institute Canada has named Morningstar Research Inc. (Morningstar Canada), a subsidiary of independent investment research provider Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN), as one of this year's "Best Workplaces in Canada", for the eighth year in a row.

"At Morningstar Canada, we strive to offer an environment that promotes wellness, personal and professional development, innovation, and collaboration," said Scott Mackenzie, president and CEO of Morningstar Canada. "Now, more than ever, it is important to prioritize the health and safety of our employees, and we are proud to offer flexibility and wellness programs that are critical in supporting our employees as they work from home. Especially in these times of uncertainty, we are honoured to have received this recognition from our employees for the eighth year in a row."

This list of "Best Workplaces in Canada" is compiled by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada. The competition process is based on two criteria: a survey completed by a random selection of employees, along with their open-ended comments about their organization; and an in-depth review of the organization's culture, including an evaluation of human resources policies and procedures. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. More than 400 Canadian companies were nominated and over 80,000 employees participated in the 2020 "Best Workplaces™ in Canada" survey, rolling out to impact over 300,000 Canadian employees.

At Morningstar, our mission is to empower investor success, and we look for smart, creative people who are passionate about their work. Explore Morningstar careers and join us in empowering investor success: https://www.morningstar.com/careers.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine. Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. The full list of winners and related stories can be found at www.greatplacetowork.ca .

About Morningstar Research Inc. and Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar Research Inc. is a Canadian subsidiary of Chicago-based Morningstar, Inc., a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with about US$233 billion in assets under advisement and management as of Dec. 31, 2019. The company has operations in 27 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company.

