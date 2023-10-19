Moroccan asylum seeker charged with murdering pensioner ‘motivated by terrorism’, court hears

Ahmed Ali Alid is also accused of attempting to murder fellow asylum seeker Javed Nouri at the hostel in Hartlepool - Elizabeth Cook/PA

Police believe a Moroccan asylum seeker charged with murdering a pensioner in Hartlepool was motivated by terrorism, a court has heard.

Ahmed Ali Alid, 44, is accused of stabbing to death Terence Carney, 70, in the early hours of Sunday morning and also attempting to murder fellow asylum seeker, Javed Nouri, at the hostel where he was living.

Appearing at the Old Bailey on Thursday morning via videolink from Frankland Prison in Durham, Mr Alid, was handcuffed and flanked by four security guards in body armour.

Speaking through an Arabic translator, when he was asked to confirm his name, he replied: “I am sick. I cannot talk. I am very ill, I cannot talk.”

Ben Lloyd, prosecuting, told the judge Mr Richard Marks, that Mr Alid had been arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning after police were called to an address in Wharton Terrace in Hartlepool.

Mr Lloyd said: “There were reports of lots of shouting and screaming and a male was fighting with a knife.

Police were called to Wharton Terrace after reports of screaming and a male fighting with a knife - Raoul Dixon/NNP

“Police attended the address and found that Javed Nouri had sustained stab wounds to his chest, legs and face.

“He explained that he had been stabbed by his housemate, this defendant, who had then left the house with a knife.

“Police searched the local area and discovered a second victim. That individual had sustained stab wounds. First aid was administered but he died at the scene. He was identified as Mr Terence Carney.”

Mr Lloyd said the defendant was arrested a short time later and was subsequently charged with murder and attempted murder.

The prosecutor went on: “While the investigation remains at an early stage, the police at this time consider the offending to be motivated by terrorism.”

There was no application for bail and the hearing was adjourned until Oct 27 when it will appear on the terrorism case list.

