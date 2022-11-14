Moroccan citizen arrested in Germany on spying allegations

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — A Moroccan citizen was arrested Monday in the western Cologne area for possible spying and his premises were searched, Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office said.

The man, only identified as Mohamed A. in line with German privacy rules, “is strongly suspected of having worked for a Moroccan intelligence service since mid-April 2021 at the latest,” the prosecutor's statement said.

The suspect allegedly spied on supporters of HIRAK, a large Moroccan protest movement, who were living in Germany. The statement said the defendant demanded money for his services and that he transmitted information on one person.

Later Monday the accused was brought before an investigating judge at Germany's federal supreme court who opened the arrest warrant for him and ordered pre-trial detention.

Recommended Stories

  • Radical climate protesters in Portugal storm building, urge economy minister to resign

    Hundreds of angry climate protesters took to the streets of Lisbon on Saturday, with dozens storming into a building where Portuguese Economy Minister Antonio Costa e Silva was.

  • Australian PM takes 'goodwill' into meeting with China's Xi

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday he will soon meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first face-to-face talks between the nations’ leaders in five years. Albanese said he would meet Xi on Tuesday on the Indonesian island of Bali on the sidelines of the G-20 summit. Albanese did not answer directly when asked by a reporter in Bali how hopeful he was that the meeting would lead to China changing a series of official and unofficial trade barriers that are costing Australian exporters $13 billion a year.

  • Rock Hill could get $20M settlement for failed Panthers project, court records show

    Rock Hill could get $20 million for the failed Panthers practice facility if a judge approves the settlement between the city and David Tepper’s real estate company.

  • Letters to the editor for Sunday, November 13, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Lloris suggests he will not wear rainbow armband in Qatar

    France captain Hugo Lloris has hinted he will not wear a rainbow-colored armband with a rainbow heart design to campaign against discrimination during World Cup games in Qatar. France, the defending World Cup champion, was among eight of the 13 European soccer teams going to Qatar who in September joined the ''OneLove'' campaign, which started in the Netherlands.

  • England women's boss Wiegman wishes Southgate well at World Cup

    Sarina Wiegman has wished the England men's team "very good luck" at the World Cup in Qatar as they bid to emulate her Lionesses by winning a major trophy.

  • A female-led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie has been scrapped at Disney, Margot Robbie says

    A new "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie has been in development for years, but star Margot Robbie says it's dead at Disney.

  • Brazil's democracy was attacked but survived, says electoral judge

    Allegations that electronic voting machines were vulnerable to fraud were aimed at changing the political system, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes said at a business conference on Brazil in New York. Moraes, who has been a thorn in President Jair Bolsonaro's side, opening investigations into him and his far-right allies, did not mention the president by name.

  • Felon had 21 firearms, body armor, thousands of rounds of ammunition, NC sheriff says

    Alamance County deputies say they aren’t sure why the man had amassed so many weapons.

  • AP Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford showdown set

    The Gamecocks (3-0) beat then-No. 17 Maryland 81-56 last week, setting up the showdown with Stanford. It will be the 63rd meeting between the top two teams in the women's AP Top 25 and the seventh time it has happened in November. The last 1-2 matchup was also South Carolina-Stanford with the Gamecocks beating the Cardinal by four points last Dec. 21, rallying from an 18-point deficit.

  • Cuba slashes growth forecast as economic crisis grinds on

    Cuba has cut by half its original forecast for growth in 2022, the head of its chamber of commerce said on Monday, as the Caribbean island nation struggles to jumpstart its ailing economy and all-important tourism industry. Cuba's economy is expected to grow 2% this year, down from a previous official prediction of 4%, according to Chamber of Commerce president Antonio Carricarte. Tourism is a critical bellwether for Communist-run Cuba's economy.

  • Can't kill Ukraine, Zelensky hails in surprise Kherson visit

    President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said it was "impossible to kill Ukraine" as he hailed the liberation of city of Kherson in a surprise visit. NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg meanwhile cautioned that Ukraine was facing difficult months ahead and Russia's military capability should not be underestimated, despite the takeover of Kherson city. And US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping -- a key ally of Vladimir Putin -- agreed in talks Monday that nuclear weapons should never be used, including in Ukraine. The Ukrainian presidency distributed images of Zelensky singing the national anthem with his hand over his chest as the country's blue and yellow flag was hoisted next to Kherson's main administrative building. "This is what the Russian Federation did in our country, it showed the whole world that it can kill. But all of us, our armed forces, our National Guard and intelligence (services) have shown that it is impossible to kill Ukraine," Zelensky said. Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman denied, however, that the Ukrainian leader's visit had any impact on the status of the Kherson region, which Moscow formally annexed into Russia at a ceremony last month. In Kherson, Zelensky said that "the price of this war is high". "People are injured. A large number of dead. (Russian forces) have left or escaped -- we believe that they have escaped because our army has surrounded the enemy and they were in danger," Zelensky said. "There were fierce battles, and the result is -- today we are in Kherson region." - 'Fierce battles' - Late Sunday, Zelensky said Ukrainian forces found evidence of hundreds of new "war crimes" carried out by Russian occupiers in Kherson. His subsequent visit came just days after Ukrainian troops entered the&nbsp;city -- the Kherson region's administrative centre -- after Russia pulled back its forces on Friday. The takeover by Ukrainian troops is the latest in a string of setbacks for the Kremlin, which invaded Ukraine on February 24 hoping for a lightning takeover and to topple the government in days. But Russian troops failed to capture the capital Kyiv and have since been pushed back from large portions of territory in the south and east. Still, Stoltenberg said that "the coming months will be difficult" and cautioned that: "we should not make the mistake of underestimating Russia". "Putin's aim is to leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter," he told a press conference in The Hague after meeting the Dutch foreign and defence ministers. The city of Kherson was the first major urban hub to fall to Russian forces and the only regional capital Moscow's troops gained control over. Its recapture opens a gateway for Ukraine to the entire Kherson region, with access to both the Black Sea in the west and the Sea of Azov in the east. The region was one of four that the Kremlin announced in September were annexed and part of Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to use all available means to defend them from Ukrainian forces, hinting at the use of nuclear weapons. Biden and Xi agreed in talks at the G20 however that nuclear weapons should never be used, including in Ukraine, the White House said. "President Biden and President Xi reiterated their agreement that a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won&nbsp;and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use&nbsp;of&nbsp;nuclear weapons&nbsp;in Ukraine," it said in a statement. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday he would not comment on Zelensky's visit to Kherson but added: "this territory is part of the Russian Federation." - 'Very scared' - A self-described partisan in Kherson told AFP after the Russian withdrawal that he and his friends had spent months walking the streets observing the Russians' every move. "You watch closely and then come home and write it all down. And then you send the information and hide absolutely everything -- phones, papers, clothes, everything," 19-year-old aspiring musician named Volodymyr Timor said. "We reported everything -- where their equipment and ammunition sites were, where they slept and where they went out drinking," Timor said. Ukraine's forces could then use the coordinates to target strikes during a counteroffensive that has seen Russia cede roughly half the land it seized in the first weeks of war. "I was scared," the imposing but soft-spoken&nbsp;guitarist said of the prospect of being caught and possibly killed. Fuelling concerns that Moscow may have a lingering presence in Kherson, Ukrainian intelligence services said they had detained a Russian military serviceman dressed in civilian clothes. It said his task was "to gather information, adjust fire on the Ukrainain armed forces and carry out sabotage." Elsewhere, Ukraine's forces had retaken 12 towns and villages in the eastern region of Lugansk, the military and local officials said Monday. The eastern industrial region has been held by Russian-supported separatists since 2014 but Kyiv's forces have slowly been clawing back territory there. But Russia's military also said its forces were making gains in the neighbouring region of Donetsk, capturing the village of Pavlivka, where fighting had caused controversy in Russia. Last week, soldiers from the Far Eastern 155th Marine Guards Brigade complained about heavy losses in an address to the governor of the Far Eastern region of Primorye, Oleg Kozhemyako. bur/yad

  • French border checks in force over Italy's migrant policy

    Lines formed Sunday at Italy’s northern border crossings with France following Paris’ decision to reinforce border controls over a diplomatic row with Italy about migration policy and humanitarian rescue ships that shows no end in sight. The Ventimiglia-Menton crossing along the picturesque Mediterranean coast has often been a flashpoint of the migrant debate, with makeshift camps giving shelter to migrants who try to cross into France after arriving in Italy. On Sunday morning, several dozen migrants were sleeping on mattresses under a highway overpass — numbers that could swell as France cracks down on crossings.

  • Fight food inflation with a robot farmer that does most of the work for you

    An open-source system that can be controlled via smartphone gives you a powerful means of production.

  • Amid global conflicts, Boeing reveals future aircraft needs in new report

    Coming out of the Covid pandemic and in the midst of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the aerospace industry is assessing the future.

  • Mass tech layoffs might look scary, but here's why your job is probably safe — even if a recession strikes

    Big cuts at Twitter and Meta are alarming, but tech experts told Insider most employers don't want to let go of talent that's still hard to find.

  • Xi Biden meeting: US leader promises 'no new Cold War' with China

    The leaders of the US and China strike a conciliatory tone in their first in-person talks for years.

  • Mexico's president dismisses mass protest against electoral overhaul

    Mexico's president on Monday shrugged off a major demonstration against his plan to overhaul the country's electoral authority, dismissing it as a "racist" and "classist" protest and challenging his adversaries to stage a bigger one. Likening Sunday's protest in Mexico City to a "political striptease" by his opponents, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador repeated his assertions that his proposal to cut the National Electoral Institute's (INE) budget and change how its board is picked would strengthen democracy rather than weaken it as critics have argued. "They did it in favor of corruption, in favor of racism, classism, discrimination," Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference.

  • Michelle Obama: Trump victory ‘still hurts’ after six years

    Michelle Obama says six years after Donald Trump’s White House win, his victory “still hurts.” “It felt like something more, something much uglier than a simple political defeat,” Obama said in a clip from the audio version of her forthcoming book, “The Light we Carry,” published Monday by NPR. The part-self-help book, part-memoir is poised to…

  • Jazz, Hawks big men discuss having to defend Sixers star Joel Embiid

    After being torched by Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, the big men of the Utah Jazz and the Atlanta Hawks discuss having to defend him.