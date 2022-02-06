Moroccan emergency crews find boy dead after 5-day rescue operation

Moroccan rescue crews recover the body of Rayan Oram after finding the five-year-old boy dead at the bottom of a well, in a tragic end to a painstaking five-day operation that has gripped the nation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories