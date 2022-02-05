Moroccan rescuers get closer to child trapped in well

·1 min read

RABAT (Reuters) - Rescue workers edged closer on Saturday to reaching a 5-year-old boy who has been trapped for five days in a well in northern Morocco, a case that has gripped the country.

The child, publicly identified only by his first name, Rayan, fell into the well in the hill town of Chefchaouen on Tuesday.

The well is 32 metres (100 feet) deep and narrows as it descends from a 45 cm (18 inches) diameter at the top, which means rescuers cannot go down themselves to retrieve the child.

Rescuers have worked with bulldozers to cut a massive trench into the hill next to the well, leaving a gaping hole in the reddish earth. By Saturday morning they were digging horizontally towards the well, and installing PVC tubes to protect against landslides and get the boy out.

"This second rescue step is about to finish ... we are racing to get to Rayan and digging goes as planned," lead rescuer Abdelhadi Tamrani told state TV 2M early on Saturday.

State news outlet SNRT News quoted a rescuer on Friday as saying the boy was still alive.

The hilly region around Chefchaouen is bitterly cold in winter and though food has been lowered to Rayan, it was not clear whether he has eaten any. He has also been supplied with water and oxygen using a tube.

A local witness told Reuters that horizontal digging was delayed by rocks which complicated manual excavation.

A helicopter was standing by to ferry Rayan to hospital as soon as he is freed.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Couple trapped in cabin rescued after nearly two months

    A couple and their dog were rescued by helicopter after heavy snowfall left them stranded in a California cabin for about two months.

  • Her son died at the hands of Louisiana police. She’s still waiting for answers, 1,000 days on

    Police are accused of a cover-up in Ronald Greene’s death – and now the governor has had to deny political interference. Mona Hardin, Greene’s mother, says enough is enough Mona Hardin, whose son, Ronald Greene was killed after a police arrest. ‘You just can’t keep overlooking the murder of a man. You can’t keep letting these killer cops get away with it.’ Photograph: Phelan M Ebenhack/AP Thursday marked 1,000 days since Ronald Greene died on a roadside in northern Louisiana. And the 1,000th day

  • Moroccan rescuers nearing boy trapped in well

    Moroccan rescue workers are close to reaching a little boy trapped at the bottom of a well.Identified only as Rayan, the five-year-old fell in on Tuesday (February 1). His plight has gripped the North African country.On Friday (February 4), rescuers near the northern hill town of Chefchaouen had worked through the night with bulldozers to cut a massive trench into the hill next to the well.Once they reach the well's depth they'll dig horizontally to get to him.It's a delicate operation that risks a landslide, so they're having to stabilize the earth as they go.His mother has pleaded on TV for Moroccans to pray for Rayan.The well is 32 meters deep and narrows as it descends, so rescuers can't climb down to reach him.Food has been lowered in, but it's not clear if he's eaten any.The hills around Chefchaouen are bitterly cold in winter.Rayan has been supplied with water and oxygen using a tube.A helicopter is standing by to ferry Rayan to hospital as soon as he's freed.

  • Rayan: Moroccan rescuers inch nearer to boy stuck in well for days

    The five-year-old boy, Rayan, fell into the well while playing in the Moroccan town of Tamorot.

  • Viewers of Netflix's hit zombie series 'All Of Us Are Dead' say it dredges up painful memories of one of Korea's deadliest ferry disasters

    Scenes from Netflix's hit series have been compared to the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster that killed 304 people, many of whom were high school students.

  • Man critically hurt when raging downtown Kennewick fire burns apartments, shops

    Fire crews worked to keep it from spreading to the rest of the block.

  • 7 killed when plane on Nazca lines tour crashes in Peru

    A light plane carrying sightseers for a tour of the Nazca lines in the Peruvian desert crashed Friday, killing all seven people aboard, including three Dutch and two Chilean tourists, authorities said. Brigadier Juan Tirado, a firefighter with the 82nd Fire Company in Nazca, said the plane went down near an airfield in the city. The Nazca lines themselves were not damaged.

  • At least one dead after EF2 tornado in Alabama

    At least one person was killed and eight others injured when an Ef2 tornado ripped through a community southwest of Birmingham.

  • Shaky soil threatens rescue of Moroccan boy trapped in well

    A third day of efforts to rescue a 5-year-old boy who fell into a well in northern Morocco was halted for a time on Friday following concerns about ground stability, fueling despair among those hoping to reach him. The boy, identified as Rayan, fell into a 32-meter (105-feet) deep well located outside his home in the northern village of Ighran in Morocco’s Chefchaouen province on Tuesday evening. “Digging has stopped momentarily out of concern that the ground surrounding the well could collapse," rescue committee member Abdelhadi Temrani told local television 2M.

  • Northeast grapples with icy roads as storm blows out to sea

    The storm spread misery from the Deep South, where tree limbs snapped and a tornado claimed a life, to the nation’s northeastern tip where snow and ice made travel treacherous Friday. Massachusetts State Police responded to more than 200 crashes with property damage or injuries, including one fatal crash, starting Thursday evening, officials said. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul warned residents as the snow blows out to sea late Friday and Saturday to stay home if possible to avoid ice-coated roadways and the threat of falling tree limbs in the Hudson Valley and Capital regions.

  • Morocco rescuers dig for boy trapped in well

    Moroccans waited anxiously Thursday as authorities said a dramatic operation to rescue a young boy trapped in a deep well for over two days was nearing its end.

  • Nigeria says oil ship fire extinguished

    A blaze caused by an explosion on an oil ship that sparked fears of an environmental disaster off southern Nigeria has been brought under control, the government said Friday.

  • Tornado brings injuries, damage to Hale County community

    A Thursday afternoon tornado brought damage and injuries to the Hale County community of Sawyerville.

  • Oil tanker capable of carrying 2 million barrels explodes off coast of Nigeria

    The Trinity Spirit had 10 crew members on board and it is unclear how much oil has been spilled

  • One dead, three injured, multiple homes damaged in Hale County tornado

    A Thursday afternoon tornado spawned by Winter Storm Landon killed one and injured three in Hale County.

  • Why those killed in apartment fires are more likely to be Black or poor Americans

    Recent multi-family housing fires have brought attention to the victims, their environment and how nearby communities are reacting.

  • Firefighters battle blaze, extreme cold in Clive

    Firefighters battle blaze, extreme cold in Clive

  • Dream Team Disaster Relief continues to help in tornado cleanup

    Dream Team Disaster Relief continues to help in tornado cleanup

  • Crumbling NJ building has displaced tenants fearing the future

    Nearly a dozen families have been relocated to a hotel after their crumbling apartment building in Newark was evacuated and deemed too dangerous to be inhabited.

  • Firefighters Responding To Blaze At Bartlett Warehouse

    The Bartlett Fire Protection District was on the scene of a burning warehouse on the 1200 block of Humbratch Circle late Thursday afternoon.