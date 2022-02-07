Moroccans prepare funeral for boy, 5, who died in deep well

MOSA'AB ELSHAMY and TARIQ ELBARAKA
·1 min read

IGHRAN, Morocco (AP) — Preparations are underway in Morocco for the funeral of five-year-old Rayan who was pulled dead from a 32-meter (105 foot) deep dry well where he was trapped for five days.

The boy was pulled out Saturday night by rescuers after a strenuous operation that captured global attention.

The funeral is expected to take place after noon prayers Monday in Ighran, a village in the mountainous area in northern Morocco. The boy will be laid to rest in a plot among other family members at the hilltop Zawiya cemetery, 6 kilometers (4 miles) away from the village.

Scores of mourners from all over the country are expected to flock to the funeral to pay their respects and Associated Press journalists have observed lots of security and state media at the scene. Meanwhile. villagers are coming to visit the parents' house to pay their condolences. Two large tents have been set up in front of the modest house, serving breakfast to visitors.

The child’s body was transferred in a helicopter to the military hospital in the capital Rabat. It is not yet clear if the boy underwent an autopsy.

Workers have now started filing in the massive hole that they dug to try to rescue him.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Moroccan boy trapped in well dies before rescue

    A five year old boy who was trapped in a well in northern Morocco for five days has died.Rescue workers retrieved the body of Rayan Awram late on Saturday.Footage from the scene showed hundreds of distraught onlookers gathered at the site chanting and shining their phone's flashlights.Rayan fell into the well at his village of Ighran on Tuesday and was discovered after his family heard him crying.The well was only 18 inches wide at the top and tapered as it dropped 100 feet to the bottom, making it impossible for rescuers to descend directly to where Rayan was trapped.They attempted to keep him alive by lowering food, water and oxygen through a tube.All the while rescuers worked around the clock cutting a massive trench through the hillside, then tunneling horizontally towards the child, with a constant risk of triggering landslides.They were eventually able to access the well late on Saturday, and carried his body to a waiting ambulance.The King of Morocco telephoned the child's parents to offer his condolences.

  • Funeral home is oldest black-owned business in Craven County

    Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home is the oldest black-owned business in Craven County serving residents in New Bern for more than 90 years.

  • Amir Locke protesters seek acting police chief's resignation

    A caravan of vehicles drove through Minneapolis demanding justice in the death of Amir Locke, the 22-year old Black man who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police as officers served a no-knock search warrant. Sunday's caravan of about 50 vehicles was organized by the Racial Justice Network and other police accountability groups.

  • UN ambassador: US 'still working to discourage the Russians' from making 'wrong choice'

    Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, on Sunday said the U.S. is "still working to discourage the Russians from making the wrong choice and choosing confrontation," as concerns rise that Moscow is planning an incursion against Ukraine.Asked by co-anchor Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" how likely she thinks a Russian invasion of Ukraine is, Thomas-Greenfield said the U.S. is still pursuing diplomatic...

  • 'He unified humanity': World mourns Rayan, 5, who died after falling into a well in Morocco

    A small African village, a nation and the world were mourning the death of a 5-year-old boy extricated from a Moroccan well after four days.

  • Rayan: Morocco holds funeral for five-year-old who died trapped in well

    Five-year-old Rayan Oram died despite a painstaking rescue effort in the northern Rif mountains.

  • Rayan: How Morocco held its breath for the boy stuck in a well

    The North African nation was united in hopes and prayers that five-year-old Rayan Oram would be saved.

  • Lebanon returns 337 artifacts of different eras to Iraq

    Lebanon's Ministry of Culture handed over to Iraq on Sunday 337 ancient artifacts that had been on display in a Lebanese museum for years. The items, which included clay tablets, were returned by Minister of Culture Mohammed Murtada to Iraq’s ambassador to Lebanon during a ceremony held at the National Museum of Beirut. Murtada told Iraq’s state-run news agency in a Saturday report that a Lebanese committee had been investigating the items since 2018.

  • Sudan's feared secret police make a comeback

    Amira Osman is one of dozens believed to have been arrested by Sudan's feared secret police.

  • 18 People Rescued from Lake Erie After Ice Floe Separates from Shoreline, Coast Guard Says

    Seven people were rescued by a helicopter and 11 others were rescued between two airboats on Sunday afternoon, according to the USCG Great Lakes

  • You Can Go on an Adventure Straight out of an Agatha Christie Novel with the Help of Black Tomato

    The bespoke luxury travel company is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Christie's world tour that inspired books like Death on the Nile.

  • Crowd prays for Moroccan boy trapped in well

    Attempts to rescue a 5-year-old boy trapped in a Moroccan well stretched into a fourth day Saturday, with unstable soil threatening the painstaking work of trying to dig him out safely. (Feb. 5)

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    Queen Elizabeth marks her accession to the throne. And the US picked up its first medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics. It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • 18 rescued from Lake Erie ice floe that separated from land

    A Lake Erie ice floe separated from the Ohio shoreline and isolated outdoor enthusiasts atop the frozen feature Sunday afternoon, but rescuers were able to put

  • Train catapults stolen car into home after it stalls on tracks, Florida deputies say

    He couldn’t find his car “so he stole one in a good faith effort to locate his own,” officials say.

  • With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive

    Ironman, Captain America, puppeteers and performers on stilts entertained children at a vaccination centre in the Philippines on Monday, part of a drive to boost its COVID-19 inoculation campaign among its youngest citizens. Artists made swords and models from balloons as "superheroes" posed for pictures with children age 5 to 11 after they received their shots in the capital Manila. The Philippines has vaccinated about half of its 110-million population, but many areas outside urban centres are still lagging far behind, complicating efforts to suppress fresh outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

  • Moroccans say farewell to boy who died in well - "the son of us all"

    Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their final respects on Monday to the Moroccan boy who died on Saturday after a days-long effort to rescue him from a well that transfixed the country and many abroad. Five-year-old Rayan Awram fell into the well in Ighran village on Tuesday. Hundreds of mourners climbed the hilly, unpaved road leading to the cemetery in Ighran, near Chefchaouen in northern Morocco, where they waited for hours for the funeral to observe the Muslim burial rituals.

  • Manatees warming up to lettuce at Florida Power & Light power plant

    Manatees in Brevard ate lettuce in a canal intentionally warmed by a nearby Florida Power & Light plant.

  • Ottawa declares state of emergency over trucker convoy COVID-19 protests

    Thousands of protesters descended on the Canadian capital over the weekend to protest COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests

    The mayor of Canada's capital declared a state of emergency Sunday and a former U.S. ambassador to Canada said groups in the U.S. must stop interfering in the domestic affairs of America's neighbor as protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions continued to paralyze Ottawa's downtown. Mayor Jim Watson said the declaration highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government. Thousands of protesters descended in Ottawa again on the weekend, joining a hundred who remained since last weekend.