Morocco to bury 'little Rayan' who died trapped in well
Moroccan emergency services teams carry the body of five-year-old Rayan into an ambulance after pulling him from a well shaft
Moroccan emergency services teams carry the body of five-year-old Rayan into an ambulance after pulling him from a well shaft
"It is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort," the Queen said Saturday in her Platinum Jubilee message.
A young Democratic member of Congress declared the "defund the police" movement “dead" on Thursday, and Black Democratic mayors from San Francisco to New York,
Censors appeared to step in when US-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi was attacked online. Read all the details here.
NBC primetime Olympics host Mike Tirico will have a shorter stay in Beijing than originally planned. Tirico's final show from Beijing will be Monday night. Tirico will then head back to Stamford for the final week of Olympics coverage.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie did not hold back in his criticism of how former President Donald Trump has sought to depict the deadly Jan. 6 attack against the Capitol.
“It was one of the first things my son found,” My Angel’s Attic thrift shop owner Megan Leigh said. “My husband wanted to take them to the dump and I was like, ‘No, we cannot do that.’”
The bridge from Lakeview Avenue and Okeechobee Boulevard onto Palm Beach island is closed until further notice while police investigate the death of a bicyclist on the bridge.
Dua Lipa wore Coperni wedge sandals with a crystal-studded bikini and sheer cutout dress at the beach.
Netflix's latest crime drama, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, has prompted warnings from fans about one particular scene.
What will the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Top 25 possibly be on February 6? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesSouth Dakota Republicans haven’t lost a statewide election since 2008. They have slapped Democrats around in just about every campaign, even running unopposed for a U.S. Senate seat in 2010 and U.S. House seat in 2020.Now it seems like they’re so desperate for a good fight that they’ve picked several among themselves.Gov. Kristi Noem, who has been riding high in polls in her state, has never lost an election. She served four terms in Congress before being elected governo
Olympic gold medal snowboarder Shaun White and 'Vampire Diaries' actress Nina Dobrev open up about their relationship. Shaun confessed that he didn't know who Nina was before they met.
China advanced to the final after Team USA was disqualified.
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin urged the former vice president to "wake up" when it comes to the former president.
Ethan Lynne says he "will continue to be a voice for students"
A number of GOP figures on Sunday said they backed former Vice President Mike Pence in his rebuke of former President Trump's claim that he had the authority to overturn the 2020 election results.Pence made headlines on Friday when he broke from Trump in the clearest terms yet, saying the former president was "wrong" in believing he had the right to overturn the election when he oversaw the official count of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. The...
Of the 7 head coaches hired, or likely hired, so far this offseason, five are former Browns employees. McCown to Houston would make 6 of 8 with ties to Cleveland's organization:
Unbearable freezing temperatures, lack of hot food and Covid isolation hell - the Beijing Winter Olympics may only be two days old but already the athlete complaints are flying in.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he was unaware of Joe Rogan's use of the N-word when he voiced support for him amid a COVID-19 misinformation row.