Morocco earthquake: Aid worker inspired by community resilience

A charity worker has spoken of the "inspiring" resilience of the Moroccan population.

It has been one week since a 6.8 magnitude quake struck Morocco at 23:00 BST.

Two more response teams from Wiltshire-based disaster response charity Re:act will arrive in the country later to provide support.

"It's really great to see communities supporting each other," said CEO Toby Wicks.

More than 2,800 people have died in the disaster, with many more critically injured.

The total number of people who have been affected is in the hundreds of thousands, and Re:act have been on the ground for most of the week.

Their response team is currently stationed in the village of Amizmiz, in the foothills of the Atlas mountains, about 60km (37 miles) south-west of Marrakech.

Response teams will primarily focus on trying to access the hardest to reach and most vulnerable populations affected by the earthquake.

"The affected population need places to stay because so many homes have been destroyed," said Mr Wicks.

"It's also getting very cold at night high on the Atlas mountains, about 2000m (6561 ft) in altitude so people need blankets to keep warm."

Mr Wicks said its top three areas of focus were shelter, sanitation and protection.

"Having survived the earthquake, the most pressing needs are to keep them fit. Sanitation is also a major issue and also protection - people need to be safe where they are sheltering."

He said his week in Morocco had been a bittersweet experience.

"It's bittersweet seeing and hearing the carnage, hearing people's stories.

"It's been really inspiring to see the resilience of the Moroccan population," he said.

He continued: "There's been a lot of spontaneous outpouring of aid, it is inspiring to see so many local NGOs stepping up and local authorities leading that response with the earthquake.

"It is such a privilege for us to be able to support and accentuate that response.

"Seeing young people who have witnessed so much suffering and still bouncing back and supporting their neighbours is really quite remarkable."

