Morocco earthquake – live: At least 632 dead after late night magnitude 7.2 tremor strikes near Marrakech

At least 632 people have died and 329 injured in Morocco after an earthquake struck near the historic Marrakech city, according to state-run television.

The death toll has surged from the initial 296 figure that was reported by the interior ministry earlier today.

The tremor struck late Friday night and had an initial 6.8 magnitude when it hit at 11.11pm local time, with shaking that lasted several seconds. Morocco’s National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network, however, said the earthqauke struck at a magnitude of 7.2 on the Richter scale.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Ighil area of the High Atlas mountains, said the agency. A 4.9-magnitude aftershock was reported just 19 minutes after the earthquake, according to the US Geological Survey.

Most of the deaths have occurred in mountainous areas that are hard to reach, the interior ministry said earlier.

Videos have emerged of several buildings being reduced to rubble and have left parts of the famous red walls in Marrakech damaged.

Some buildings in the old city, a Unesco World Heritage site, with photos of smashed cars and rubble all over emerging.

Key Points

US Geological Survey releases map revealing location of 7.2-magnitude earthquake

In photos: Earthquake in Morocco that killed 296 led people to rush out of their homes and turned buildings to rubble

Cause of Morocco's disastrous earthquake decoded

USGS estimates up to 2 per cent of Morocco's GDP may be affected by quake

Modi begins G20 by paying tribute to Morocco

Death toll surges after powerful tremor strikes near Marrakech in one of strongest quakes ever felt in years in country

07:50 , Anuj Pant

The death toll from the earthquake that struck near Marrakech in Morocco late Friday night has surged, in what is one of the most powerful tremors ever faced by the country in many years.

The toll went up to at least 632 dead and 329 injured, reported state television. A local official earlier said most deaths were in mountain areas that were hard to reach.

The epicentre of the quake was in the High Atlas mountains, according to the country’s National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network.

In 1960, an earthquake in the country had led to the deaths of thousands of people.

Pakistan's PM expresses condolences for victims: 'Our hearts ache for those affected'

08:26 , Vishwam Sankaran

Pakistan’s interim prime minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar tweeted his support for Morocco where the devastating earthquake has claimed over 600 lives.

“Our hearts ache for those affected by the severe earthquake in Morocco. Pakistan extends its hand in unity and support to Morocco in this trying time,” Mr Kakar said on X, formerly Twitter.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his condolences on X.

“In these trying times, we stand in solidarity with the people of Morocco. Special prayers for the bereaved families and those injured and trapped under the rubble,” Mr Sharif said.

EU says it is 'ready to provide' any assistance to Morocco

08:05 , Vishwam Sankaran

The European Union’s Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez LenarÄiÄ tweeted that its emergency response coordination centre is closely monitoring the situation in Morocco where a powerful earthquake has led to the death over 600 people.

“Central Morocco has been hit by a devastating earthquake taking a heavy toll on human life,” Mr Lenarcic said.

Central #Morocco has been hit by a devastating #earthquake taking a heavy toll on human life.



EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre is closely monitoring the situation.



We stand ready to provide any assistance necessary if requested.https://t.co/zkBzqviz1R — Janez Lenarčič (@JanezLenarcic) September 9, 2023

Morocco’s interior ministry said it has “mobilised all the necessary resources to intervene and help the affected areas”.

“We stand ready to provide any assistance necessary if requested,” Mr Lenarcic added.

Videos from Morocco show building turned to rubble

06:50 , Vishwam Sankaran

A number of videos and photos shared on social media by Moroccan citizens and tourists show entire buildings turned to rubble and dust.

Some parts of the famous red walls surrounding the old Moroccan city of Marrakech – a Unesco World Heritage site – were damaged, the Associated Press reported.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake has struck Morocco 🇲🇦



May Allah make it easy for those affected 🤲 pic.twitter.com/u9IyDmW64O — ilmfeed (@IlmFeed) September 9, 2023

Local television showed pictures of a fallen mosque minaret in Morocco with rubble lying on smashed cars.

Damage reports from the M6.9 #earthquake that hit #Morocco



"I am shocked !!! There was an earthquake in Morocco Allahu Akbar! This is in my village 1 hour from Taliouine (in the south) May Allah help them🤲🏻"pic.twitter.com/4Za9bZYltw — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) September 8, 2023

A resident of the mountain village of Asni told Reuters that most houses there were damaged.

View of a damaged car and debris from the earthquake in Marrakech (via REUTERS)

“Our neighbours are under the rubble and people are working hard to rescue them using available means in the village,” he said.

How rare is Morocco's devastating quake?

06:20 , Vishwam Sankaran

The USGS says tremors of this magnitude in the region are “uncommon but not unexpected.”

A magnitude 5.8 tremor struck near the city of Agadir in Morocco in 1960, leading to thousands of deaths and prompting changes in construction rules.

Then in 2004, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake near the Mediterranean city of Al Hoceima caused over 600 deaths.

While there have been no tremors of magnitude 6 and larger about 500 km within the range of the current earthquake, most of these events have occurred east of Friday night’s quake, according to USGS.

Modi begins G20 by paying tribute to Morocco

06:20 , Vishwam Sankaran

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the people impacted by the earthquake in Morocco before beginning the official G20 proceedings in New Delhi.“Before starting the official proceedings, I would like to express my condolences to the people impacted by the earthquake in Morocco,” Mr Modi said, at the event attended by the world’s top leaders.“The world is with Morocco and we are really to provide them with all the possible help,” he added.Mr Modi earlier tweeted that India is “ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”

Cause of Morocco's disastrous earthquake decoded

05:50 , Vishwam Sankaran

The origin of the tremors has been traced to Morocca’s High Atlas Mountain range about 75km southeast of the old city of Marrakech.

A USGS report suggests the quake occurred due to “oblique-reverse faulting” at a shallow depth of about 18.5km within the mountain range.

Such types of faulting have rock mass moving down an inclined fault, and also some moving in a horizontal direction.

The September 8, 2023, M 6.8 #earthquake near Oukaïmedene, Morocco, occurred due to oblique-reverse faulting at shallow depth (18.5km) within the Moroccan High Atlas Mountain range, roughly 75 km southeast of Marrakech:https://t.co/yBFRNDKcVl#deprem



PGA and PGV values: pic.twitter.com/rraru401UB — Alemdar Bayraktar (@abayraktar_tr) September 9, 2023

“This earthquake occurred within the Africa Plate, approximately 550km south of the plate boundary between the Africa and Eurasia plates,” the American agency said, adding that quakes of this size in the region are “uncommon but not unexpected”.

But since 1900, it said there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 6 and larger within 500km of this earthquake, and only nine tremors of magnitude 5 and larger.

USGS estimates up to 2 per cent of Morocco's GDP may be affected by quake

05:33 , Vishwam Sankaran

The US Geological Survey has issued a “red alert” for economic losses due to the earthquake in Morocco.

“Extensive damage is probable and the disaster is likely widespread,” the American agency noted.

The region’s population lives in buildings “highly vulnerable” to earthquake shaking, according to USGS, which said the estimated economic losses are likely “0-2 per cent GDP of Morocco.”

“Past events with this alert level have required a national or international level response,” it noted.

IMF head expresses condolences to victims and families

05:14 , Vishwam Sankaran

Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, expressed her condolences to the victims and families who lost their kin due to the earthquake in Morocco.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the devastating earthquake that has struck Morocco,” Ms Georgieva said.

I am deeply saddened to hear about the devastating earthquake that has struck Morocco 🇲🇦. My heart goes out to the victims and their families as they cope with this tragedy, and to those on the frontline of rescue efforts. — Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) September 9, 2023

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families as they cope with this tragedy, and to those on the frontline of rescue efforts,” the Bulgarian economist, attending the G20 Summit in New Delhi, tweeted.

Indian PM Modi offers condolences for lives lost in quake

05:05 , Vishwam Sankaran

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Morocco, adding that India is ready to offer assistance to the country.

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco,” Mr Modi tweeted.

Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023

“Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time,” he said.

The quake struck Morocco a day before India is set to host the world’s top leaders for the G20 summit.

In photos: Earthquake in Morocco that killed 296 led people to rush out of their homes and turned buildings to rubble

04:53 , Anuj Pant

The late night tremor that struck Marrakech has killed at least 296 people and left 153 injured. The earthquake has been felt in several countries outside of the African nation.

This handout frame grab of video footage courtesy of Michal Bizet and provided to AFPTV early 9 September shows a damaged building in Marrakesh (Michal Bizet/UGC/AFP via Getty)

Social media videos and photos have showed how the tremors have collapsed buildings and forced people to go out into the streets.

People gather on a street in Casablanca, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco (REUTERS)

People walk past debris from the earthquake in Marrakech, Morocco on 9 September (via REUTERS)

View of a damaged car and debris from the earthquake in Marrakech (via REUTERS)

People gather on a street in Casablanca, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco (REUTERS)

Quake that struck Morocco in 1960 had killed thousands

04:46 , Anuj Pant

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake that had struck near Agadir in Morocco in 1960 had resulted in thousands of deaths.

The current 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck near Marrakech late night on Friday has led to the deaths of at least 296, according to the country’s interior ministry. At least 153 have been injured in the tragedy.

The interior ministry said the figures are preliminary and more casualties are expected. Most of the deaths have occured in hard-to-reach, mountainous areas, it said.

US Geological Survey releases map revealing location of 7.2-magnitude earthquake

04:36 , Anuj Pant

The US Geological Survey has issued a map that has shown the location where the 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck in Morocco. The late night tremor that struck on Friday has left at least 296 dead and 153 injured.

The country’s interior ministry says the toll is preliminary as several deaths have occured in hard-to-reach mountainous areas.

A handout shakemap made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the location of a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hitting near Marrakech on 8 September (EPA/USGS)

Tremors of powerful 7.2-magnitude quake felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria

04:28 , Anuj Pant

The tremors of the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco were felt as far off as Portugal, the country’s Institute for Sea and Atmosphere confirmed. Algeria’s Civil Defense agency reported tremors were felt in the country as well.

The quake that measured a magnitude 7.2 toppled several buildings. Its epicentre was high up in the Atlas mountains, about 70km south of Marrakech and about 18km below the Earth’s surface, according to the US Geological Survey.

About 20 million people likely felt shaking from powerful earthquake, US Geological Survey estimate says

04:22 , Anuj Pant

About 20 million people felt the impact of the earthquake that has struck Morocco, while over 2 million people experienced strong to very strong shaking, according to an estimate by the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicentre of the quake was said to be high in the Atlas Mountains about 70km south of Marrakech and about 18km below the Earth’s surface, according to the USGS.

Late night tremor kills 296 and injures 153 in one of strongest quakes ever felt in country in years

04:18 , Anuj Pant

A late night earthquake that struck Morocco has led to at least 296 deaths and 153 left injured, said the country’s interior ministry in the strongest earthquake that it has faced in several years. The quake was followed by an aftershock just 19 minutes later. The epicentre of the quake is said to have emerged in the Atlas mountains about 70km south of Marrakech.

04:18 , Anuj Pant

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the earthquake in Morocco that has left 296 dead and 153 injured.