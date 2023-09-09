Ayoub Toudite told the Associated Press he was at the gym in Moulay Brahim with friends when they felt a huge shake "like it was doomsday." Moulay Brahim is along a mountainside in Morocco.
“We found casualties and people running and kids crying,” he said. “We never saw anything like this, 20 deaths in the area, 30 injuries."
At least 1,305 people died and another 1,832 people were injured, Morocco's Interior Ministry reported Saturday morning. Of the injured, the ministry wrote, 1,220 were in critical condition. The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was roughly 43.5 miles south of Marrakech.
The latest casualty estimates were up from the 1,037 people reported dead earlier in the day.
“I can’t reconstruct my home. I don’t know what I’ll do. Still, I’m alive, so I’ll wait,” said Hamid Idsalah, 72, as he walked through drought-stricken Ouargane Valley. “I feel heartsick.”
In Moulay Brahim, an impoverished mountain community, a tent was erected for shelter. Clay and brick homes were uninhabitable after the quake.
More than a dozen of blanket-covered bodies were carried down to a health center where doctors treated injured people. Hundreds of men gathered and knelt on rugs and held funeral traditions before burying bodies.
Fathers sobbed into phones telling loved ones about losing their children.
“There’s nothing to do but pray,” said Hamza Lamghani, who lost five of his closest friends.
It’s the biggest quake to hit the country in 120 years. The tragedy hit some buildings made from stone and masonry not designed to withstand quakes.
President Joe Biden said in a Saturday statement his administration is in contact with Moroccan officials and is working to ensure Americans in the country are safe. He said the U.S. is standing by, along with other nations, to provide assistance. Morocco's government hasn't formally asked for outside assistance.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
While the Eletre SUV was something of a first big departure for the company, the Emeya is a quick second-act. The Emeya is a four-door sedan with a swoopy, coupe-like profile, comfortably seating four and, Lotus says, offering somewhere around 300 miles of range from a 102kWh battery pack.
"I just want to show NBA scouts how impactful I can be on the court, on or off the ball," Sarr told Yahoo Sports. "I think my versatility separates me from other bigs in this draft with my rim protection, high motor and shot creation."
At its annual developer's conference, Roblox detailed its near-future plans to expand beyond its identity as a game platform for kids. The company is already pushing into new demographics — Roblox announced that it would foster mature content for 17+ users earlier this year — and a new animated video calling product launching later this year looks to be part of that plan. Part Zoom and part Memoji, users can dial up another friend who uses Roblox and start a virtual hangout in the new product, called Roblox Connect.
Michael Kim of Cendana Capital is often a first call for emerging seed-stage fund managers. Cendana has invested in many VC teams that have gone on to enjoy great success – like Forerunner Ventures, K9 Ventures, and IA Ventures. Indeed, Kim tells us that 13-year-old Cendana just closed on $470 million across several new funds that bring the firm’s total assets under management to roughly $2 billion.