Morocco halts all incoming flights because of virus variant

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco is suspending all incoming air travel from around the world starting Monday for two weeks because of the rapid spread of the new omicron variant, the Foreign Ministry announced Sunday.

The ministry tweeted that the decision was taken to “preserve the achievements realized by Morocco in the fight against the pandemic, and to protect the health of citizens.” It noted the spread of omicron in Africa and Europe.

Morocco kept its borders closed for months in 2020 because of the pandemic, fearing that its health system wouldn't be able to manage the surges of patients seen in nearby Europe.

The kingdom in North Africa has had among Africa's highest rates of confirmed infections but also is at the forefront of the continent's vaccination effort, with 66% of its population having received at least one dose.

The flight suspension was among the most dramatic of many restrictions being imposed by nations around the world as they scramble to slow the omicron variant’s spread. Much remains to be learned about the new variant, but researchers are concerned that it may be more resistant to the protection provided by vaccines.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Super-Mutated Omicron Variant Reaches Three More European Countries

    Remko de Waal/GettyAs the world waits to find out how dangerous the super-mutated COVID variant Omicron might be, three more European nations confirmed cases of the virus on Saturday and Dutch authorities revealed that 61 people arriving on two flights from South Africa have tested positive for COVID.German authorities confirmed two cases of the variant, CNN reported Saturday. The two positive individuals were identified in Munich and had just arrived on a Nov. 24 flight from Cape Town, South Af

  • High inflation? Low polling? White House blames the pandemic

    Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been in free fall. The White House sees a common culprit for it all: COVID-19. Finally controlling COVID-19, the White House believes, is the skeleton key to rejuvenating the country and reviving Biden’s own standing.

  • WHO warns world leaders against knee-jerk reaction to coronavirus variant from South Africa as U.K. and EU impose travel bans

    The World Health Organization is pleading with world leaders not to have knee-jerk reactions to a new variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 that has emerged in South Africa, as a number of countries immediately announced travel bans from that country and some of its neighbors.

  • U.S., Canada Follow Europe on Africa Travel Ban: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft PowerThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceThe World Health Organization and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said a new strain discovered by South African researchers is a “Variant of Concern,” as global markets swooned at the prospect of a setback in the fight against the coronavirus. G

  • Big holiday gatherings could increase spread of dog flu, experts say

    Canine influenza, also known as the dog flu, is spreading fast in Southern California and experts warn holiday reunions and boarding may lead to an even bigger increase in virus infection.

  • Michigan accounts for one in 10 new Covid cases in US amid surge

    ‘Astonishing’ rise is a warning sign for other parts of US, say experts as they urge vaccination A group of demonstrators protest against mandated vaccines outside of the Michigan state capitol on 6 August 2021. Photograph: Emily Elconin/Getty Images Michigan is now leading the country in new Covid cases and hospitalizations, accounting for about one in 10 new cases in the US, even though the state represents only 3% of the country’s population. Cases across the US have risen by 18% in the past

  • Feds to send staff to Michigan hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients as pandemic rages

    The two teams are headed to hospitals in Dearborn and Grand Rapids, arriving as Michigan remains one of the worst COVID-19 hotspots in the nation.

  • New Covid variant triggers urgent moment for Biden health team

    There is plenty still unknown about Omicron, but the variant already has the potential to upend the global pandemic response and undo progress that's been made containing Covid-19.

  • What to Know About Omicron, a New Covid Variant of Concern

    The discovery of the variant roiled financial markets and prompted fresh travel restrictions from a number of countries, including the U.S.

  • Will SC face a COVID-19 surge this winter? DHEC talks case trends, natural immunity

    “We need everyone on board if we’re finally going to end this pandemic,” South Carolina’s public health director said.

  • Curbing travel over Omicron coronavirus variant of little use -Mexican health official

    Mexico's deputy health secretary said measures such as restricting travel or closing borders are of little use in response to the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant. Hugo Lopez Gatell, who has been the face of the Mexican government's response to the pandemic, said some of the measures other countries have taken are "disproportionate" to what the existing scientific evidence shows. "It has not been shown to be more virulent or to evade the immune response induced by vaccines," he said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

  • Thirteen cases detected in Netherlands as Omicron variant spreads

    The new Omicron coronavirus variant kept spreading around the world on Sunday, with 13 cases found in the Netherlands and two each in Denmark and Australia, even as more countries tried to seal themselves off by imposing travel restrictions. Dutch health authorities announced that the 13 cases of the variant were found among passengers who were on flights from South Africa that arrived in Amsterdam on Friday. Authorities had tested all of the more than 600 passengers on those two flights and had found 61 coronavirus cases, going on to test those for the new variant.

  • Britain tightens COVID rules as world on alert over omicron

    One of the two new cases was found in the southeastern English town of Brentwood, while the other is in the central city of Nottingham.

  • UK, Germany and Italy detect Omicron variant cases, Israel closes borders

    Britain, Germany and Italy detected cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new steps to contain the virus, while more nations imposed restrictions on travel from southern Africa. The discovery of the variant has sparked global concern, a wave of travel bans or curbs and a sell-off on financial markets on Friday as investors worried that Omicron could stall a global recovery from the nearly two-year pandemic. The two linked cases of Omicron detected in Britain were connected to travel to southern Africa, British health minister Sajid Javid said.

  • Omicron coronavirus variant seen as a clarion call to vaccinate the globe

    While jabs and boosters are offered in the U.S. and much of Europe, vaccination rates remain low in southern Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected.

  • U.S. to restrict travel from South Africa, 7 other nations amid new Covid variant

    The new variant, classified by the WHO as a "variant of concern," is blamed for a surge of cases in South Africa and has sparked fears over its high number of mutations.

  • Australia confirms two cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia confirmed on Sunday that two people arriving from southern Africa over the weekend had tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant, adding to a growing number of countries fighting the highly infectious strain. Health officials in New South Wales, the most populous state, said both passengers had arrived in the state capital, Sydney, on Saturday evening and tested positive for COVID-19 late that night, before genome sequencing confirmed the Omicron variant on Sunday. Australia joins Britain, Germany and Italy in detecting Omicron https://www.reuters.com/world/concerns-over-covid-variant-trigger-more-travel-curbs-southern-africa-2021-11-27 cases over the weekend as more nations imposed restrictions on travel from southern Africa.

  • World races to contain new Covid threat, the omicron variant

    A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category of the delta variant.

  • World scrambles to contain omicron as scientists call for greater vaccination efforts

    As countries scrambled to contain a new Covid-19 variant called omicron, scientists have said they are unsurprised at its emergence.

  • Dutch authorities check for COVID-19 omicron variant after 61 arrivals from South Africa test positive

    Dutch authorities are checking for the omicron variant after 61 passengers on two flights from South Africa tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.