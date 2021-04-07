Morocco imposes Ramadan curfew, despite vaccine success

  • Workmen in Casablanca, Morocco, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Moroccan authorities have announced the discovery of a new local variant of the coronavirus and extended an overnight curfew as infections rise again. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar)
  • People walk through the streets in Casablanca, Morocco, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Moroccan authorities have announced the discovery of a new local variant of the coronavirus and extended an overnight curfew as infections rise again. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar)
  • People wear face masks and take a taxi in Casablanca, Morocco, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Moroccan authorities have announced the discovery of a new local variant of the coronavirus and extended an overnight curfew as infections rise again. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar)
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak Morocco

Workmen in Casablanca, Morocco, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Moroccan authorities have announced the discovery of a new local variant of the coronavirus and extended an overnight curfew as infections rise again. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar)
TARIK EL BARAKAH
·2 min read

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Moroccan authorities decided Wednesday to enforce a night-time curfew during the holy month of Ramadan because of a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, as scientists announced the discovery of a new, local variant of the virus.

Many Moroccans voiced their anger over the decision on social networks, describing it as another blow to many businesses already struggling to survive, as well as to family gatherings that are a central part of the holiday.

While the North African kingdom has had one of the region's most successful vaccination programs so far, it is also seeing a growth in coronavirus infections, especially in Casablanca, the largest city.

A curfew from 8 p.m to 6 a.m has been in place since December, and the Moroccan government decided Wednesday to extend it through Ramadan, which starts April 13 in Morocco.

Because observant Muslims don't eat or drink in the daytime during Ramadan, cafes and restaurants depend on nighttime business that's now off-limits because of the curfew.

Countries around the Mideast imposed some virus restrictions and curfews for Ramadan last year, and several are considering, or renewing restrictions, this year.

Morocco has reported more than 499,000 Covid-19 infections with 8,865 deaths.

The kingdom has administered the highest number of inoculations in Africa so far — 8.3 million doses for a population of 36 million people since vaccinations began Jan. 29. The per-person vaccination rate is higher than in some European countries that started a month earlier, but concerns are rising that Morocco's vaccine supplies are drying up and the rate could slow.

Morocco is using vaccines from AstraZeneca and China’s Sinopharm. Millions more doses are expected eventually from both companies as well as from the global COVAX program to provide vaccines to low and middle-income countries.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan government's National Scientific and Technical Committee for COVID-19 announced the discovery of a new variant of the virus first detected in the southern city of Ouarzazate. It was not immediately clear if it is linked to the recent spike in infections in the kingdom.

The new variant can be classified as “100% Moroccan," said professor Azzedin Ibrahimi, member of the committee and director of the biotechnology laboratory at the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy in the capital Rabat. He said Sunday that it was detected as part of a study conducted by Moroccan researchers into the spread of various variants.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Recommended Stories

  • Hertha Berlin sack goalkeeping coach over homophobic, immigration comments

    Bundesliga football club Hertha Berlin have sacked goalkeeping coach Zsolt Petry over controversial statements he made about homosexuality and immigration to a Hungarian newspaper, it was announced Tuesday.

  • Spain, France bring home thousands stranded in Morocco

    Spain and France are chartering planes and ferries to bring home thousands of their nationals stranded in Morocco because of the pandemic, their embassies said on Twitter.

  • Oil prices fall as U.S. data show hefty rise in gasoline supplies

    Oil prices head lower on Wednesday, with gasoline futures leading the losses in the sector as traders parsed U.S. government data showing a more-than-3-million-barrel decline in crude inventories, and a bigger-than-expected climb in gasoline inventories.

  • Indian capital imposes night curfew ahead of 'critical' four weeks in COVID-19 fight

    BENGALURU/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The Indian capital of New Delhi on Tuesday imposed a night-time curfew until April 30 with much of the country struggling to contain a second surge in coronavirus infections that has eclipsed the first wave. The next four weeks in India's fight against COVID-19 will be "very, very critical," said senior government health official Vinod Kumar Paul, warning that the respiratory disease was now spreading much faster than in 2020. India, the world's second most populous country with 1.35 billion people, has administered 80.9 million vaccine doses, the most after the United States and China, but it lags far behind in immunisations per capita.

  • Ivory Coast's President Ouattara keeps brother as defence minister

    Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara has confirmed his younger brother Tene Birahima Ouattara as minister of defence, part of a slate of new appointments announced on Tuesday. The new defence minister will have to contend with Islamist violence spilling over from Burkina Faso in the north, and continue reforms that have calmed a series of army mutinies that threatened stability in the world's top cocoa-producing nation. Tene Birahima Ouattara was named interim defence minister in March after the death of Hamed Bakayoko, who had held the post alongside his role as prime minister.

  • South Florida restaurant inspectors find a roach in the rice and flies on plantains

    A shorter Sick and Shut Down List of South Florida restaurants that failed state inspection has a repeater and one that demonstrates diversity of yuck.

  • Tiger Woods crash report revealed: Golf icon was speeding at 87mph in a 45mph zone

    Tiger Woods was speeding at up to 87mph in a 45mph zone when he accelerated out of control to cause his death-defying car crash, US police have confirmed. The LA County Sheriff's Department says the sole reason for the crash was excessive speed, with Woods accidentally hitting the accelerator rather than braking before the vehicle flipped over. Despite unanswered questions around the South California crash, officers declined to charge him and said there was "no need" to issue warrants for his phone records or blood tests over the crash. In a press conference, officers found no evidence that Woods, who suffered multiple leg injuries and underwent surgery after being pulled from his 2021 Genesis SUV, was under the influence of any drugs. The 15-time major winner suffered multiple fractures and lacerations on both legs and had to be rushed to the operating theatre.

  • Israel Is Leading the Vaccination Race. Here’s How Its Economy Is Doing.

    The Bank of Israel tracks credit-card expenditure as one of its special indicators on the state of the economy during the coronavirus crisis.

  • Rights groups say Pakistan PM blames women's dress for rape

    Pakistani rights groups are criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan after he claimed in an online show that wearing the veil — the traditional Islamic head covering — will protect women from sexual assault and not lead men into temptation. The Pakistani leader made the comments on Sunday in a live tele-chat dubbed “Prime Minister On Call With You” streamed by state-owned Pakistan Television in which he answers questions from the public. A cricket star who had a reputation of a womanizer before he turned to politics and became devoutly religious, Khan said women who wear the veil would not tempt men into attacks — remarks that women’s rights activists say excuse rapists and put the blame on women.

  • Late night hosts roll their eyes at the GOP's feint to cancel Coke, Mitch McConnell's corporate cash hypocrisy

    "I read that 40 percent of adults in the U.S. have been vaccinated, so now when you see someone without a mask it's a fun game of vaccinated or idiot?" Jimmy Fallon joked on Tuesday's Tonight Show. The Texas Rangers had 38,000 fans at their season opener, he added. "When they walked in, all the fans got a Dr. Fauci bobblehead that only shook its head no. It was a strange game, it was the first time umpires were trying to get themselves thrown out." Meanwhile, "in response to Coca-Cola opposing Georgia's news restrictive voting law, President Trump has told his supporters to boycott the company — but check out this picture taken in his office yesterday," Fallon said. "Yeah, see it? He has a bottle of Coke on his desk. But don't worry, Trump fixed it by taking out a Sharpie and writing 'Pepsi.'" The Late Show offered up Shasta's cola as the laissez-faire "protest beverage of choice." Republicans have "dubbed Coca-Cola 'Woke-a-Cola,' and they say they'll drink Pepsi instead," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "They were gonna go with RC Cola, until they discovered it stands for Radical Communism: The Flavor Belongs to the Proletariat." The Republican "leading the charge against these businesses" isn't really Trump but rather Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), who "threatened punitive legislative action against the protesting corporations," Colbert said. "Yes, corporations, Mitch McConnell wants you to 'stay out of politics.' Which is why I'm sure, any day now, he's gonna return the $4.3 million he's accepted from corporations in the last five years." McConnell later clarified he's "not talking about political contributions." But "cash isn't the only way McConnell's being a hypocrite here," Colbert said, playing a 2013 clip of McConnell saying "every corporation in America should be free to participate in the political process." "I'd call that a self-own," he said, "but he's already 100 percent owned by corporations." "Our former president popped up on Newsmax today, where he encouraged his MAGA-heads to boycott baseball and warned against woke-ness," said Jimmy Kimmel, who pointed out Trump's hidden Coke bottle on Monday's Kimmel Live. "This is the move: Now that things are going well, they can't possibly credit Joe Biden for turning the country around, so Trump and Co. like to say someone else must be running the country." You can watch that, plus a new Ken Burns mockumentary, below. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independentsTrump slips a 'half-hearted defense' of Matt Gaetz past his handlers

  • Google's virtual I/O developer conference kicks off on May 18

    The show will kick off May 18 and will be hosted online only, as we continue to wait out the end of the pandemic. It will also be free to attend.

  • What Exactly Is a COVID Vaccine Passport?

    "COVID passports" are already starting to roll out in some parts of the world. Here's what you need to know about how they could work as more people get vaccinated.

  • Jordan king doubles down on sedition claims against brother

    Jordan's King Abdullah II addressed the unprecedented public rift within the royal family for the first time Wednesday, portraying it as an attempted sedition involving his half-brother that had been “nipped in the bud," but caused him anger, pain and shock. The monarch appeared to be doubling down on the allegations against Prince Hamzah, a former crown prince, while at the same time trying to reassure Jordanians that the nation was returning to business as usual. Wednesday's statement, presented by a newsreader on Jordan TV, dealt with the internal crisis that erupted over the weekend when Hamzah was confined to his home and accused of being part of a plot to destabilize the kingdom.

  • Snub in EU-Turkey meeting highlights gender equality issue

    Gender equality issues took center stage Wednesday in Brussels a day after Ursula von der Leyen, one the EU's most powerful executives, was treated like a second-rank official during a visit to Ankara. Von der Leyen — the European Commission president — and European Council chief Charles Michel visited Turkey on Tuesday for talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan focusing on the EU-Turkey relations. After they were led in a big room for discussions with Erdogan, TV images showed that only two chairs had been laid out in front of the EU and the Turkish flags for the three leaders.

  • UN says death toll now 56 from clashes in Sudan's Darfur

    The violence poses a challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in areas like Darfur, where conflict often falls along ethnic lines. The latest clashes grew out of a shooting on Saturday that killed two people from the Masalit tribe in a camp for displaced people in Genena, the capital of West Darfur province, according to the U.N. humanitarian affairs agency.

  • L.A. County Sheriff: Tiger Woods traveling at an estimated speed of 84-87 mph at time of crash

    During a press conference on Wednesday, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the primary cause of the February car crash involving Tiger Woods was excessive speed and his inability to negotiate the road. Villanueva said Woods was traveling at an estimated speed of 84-87 mph at the time of the crash.

  • It's about respect: Lee Elder joins ceremonial tee shot to open Masters

    Lee Elder, the first Black man to play at the Masters, has made a monumental contribution to golf and will appear alongside Nicklaus and Player at the 2021 event.

  • Swiss watchmakers go digital to show off new products, revive sales

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Luxury Swiss watchmakers, usually not big fans of online retailing, are launching a new all-digital Watches & Wonders event on Wednesday to display their latest products, hoping to revive sales hit by the coronavirus crisis. Makers of high-end watches still largely rely on physical stores for sales, but the success of online platforms for pre-owned watches, such as WatchBox or Richemont's Watchfinder, have shown it is possible to sell luxury timepieces online. Pandemic-related factory and store closures hit Swiss watch sales last year and have forced brands to boost their often tiny online business and generally rethink digital activities.

  • Rep. Mike Garcia faces another Democratic challenger — Simi Valley Council Member Ruth Luevanos

    A second Democratic challenger has emerged in a northern L.A. County district that could be key to determining the party that controls Congress.

  • Trae Young leads hot-shooting Hawks past Pelicans, 123-107

    Trae Young scored 30 points and helped lead a third-quarter 3-point barrage as the surging Atlanta Hawks beat Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans 123-107 on Tuesday night. The Hawks sank each of their 11 3-point attempts in the third. “We were just having fun,” Young said.