STORY: The area of Asni, some 25 miles south of Marrakech, is close to the 6.8 magnitude earthquake's remote epicenter.

It was the country's deadliest earthquake in more than six decades.

The death toll had risen past 2,000 people on Sunday, with as many injured. Morocco has declared three days of mourning and King Mohammed VI called for prayers for the dead to be held at mosques across the country on Sunday (September 10).