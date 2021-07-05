Morocco’s Sothema to produce China’s Sinopharm vaccine

FILE PHOTO: The 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing
·1 min read

RABAT (Reuters) - Moroccan pharmaceutical firm Sothema will soon start producing 5 million doses of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in the North African country, state news agency MAP reported on Monday.

The announcement was made at a ceremony chaired by King Mohammed VI during which the Moroccan government, Sinopharm and Sothema, whose formal name is Société Thérapeutique Marocaine, also signed deals to produce the vaccine in the African country, which has a population of about 36 million.

During the same event, the Moroccan government also signed a deal with Sweden’s Recipharm to set up a plant in Morocco to produce other key vaccines.

Morocco, which rolled out a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in January, has inoculated more people against the virus than other African countries. It had administered 19.23 million doses of the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines as of July 5.

The country has received 20.4 million doses so far and plans to inoculate everyone over the age of 17. Morocco has registered 534,550 COVID-19 infections and 9,319 deaths due to the virus.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • These 4th of July mattress sales haven't gone to bed yet — grab one while you can!

    Here's how to know if it's time to replace your mattress, according to doctors.

  • Our ban on gay diplomats was wrong, admits Foreign Office

    The Foreign Office has issued a formal apology for its historical discrimination against LGBT staff, including the refusal to employ gay diplomats. Sir Philip Barton, the most senior civil servant at the department, admitted on Monday that it was a “misguided” approach that had deprived Britain of some of its “brightest and best talent”. The public apology came 30 years after the ban on LGBT staff was officially lifted in July 1991. The policy prior to that had been based on a suggestion that ga

  • Philippines orders probe after military plane crash

    Some passengers on the Lockheed C-130 jumped free seconds before the plane crashed and burst into flames, officials cited witnesses as saying.The aircraft, carrying recently graduated troops bound for counter-insurgency operations, had been trying to land at Jolo Airport in southern Sulu province.In a news conference, military spokesman Major General Edgard Arevalo said all 96 passengers had been accounted for, also adding that the plane was in "very good condition" and had 11,000 flying hours remaining before maintenance was due.

  • Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday directed U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate a cyber attack that has affected hundreds of American businesses.The hackers, who struck on Friday, hijacked widely-used tech management software from Miami-based supplier, Kaseya.The hackers pushed a malicious update, which spread worldwide on Saturday and has quickly become one of the largest ransomware attacks in history.While on tour to promote a vaccination program, Biden was asked if the hack was linked to Russia."First of all, we're not sure who it is for certain. Number one. And what I did, I've directed the full resources of the government to assist in a response... The fact is that the director of the intelligence community gave me a deep dive on what's happened and I'll know better tomorrow. And if it is either or the knowledge of or the consequence of Russia, then I told Putin, we will respond."Last month, the FBI blamed Russia-linked ransomware gang, REvil, for hacking an American meatpacking company.One security firm, Huntress Labs, believes the same group is to blame for the latest attack.The firm said it was tracking the eight service providers used to infect some 200 clients.Meanwhile, Kaseya also launched its own supply chain investigation, with the help of top U.S. cyber officials.Biden urged Russian President Vladimir Putin last month to crack down on cyber hacks coming from his country and warned of consequences if they continued.

  • Blue Jackets G Matiss Kivlenieks dies at 24 of head injury

    Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died Sunday in what was termed a "tragic accident." The Blue Jackets said he died from a head injury sustained in a fall but offered no additional details. "We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Matiss Kivlenieks, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his mother, Astrida, his family and friends during this devastating time," John Davidson, president of hockey operations, said in a team statement.

  • Philippines orders probe after worst military accident in 3 decades

    MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine authorities ordered an investigation on Monday into the crash of an Air Force plane that overshot a runway and killed more than 50 people, including civilians, in the country's worst military air accident in nearly three decades. President Rodrigo Duterte flew to a military camp in the southern city of Zamboanga, where the dead and dozens of injured were brought following the crash on Sunday of a transport plane the defence ministry said was in good condition.

  • China Has a BIG Plan for Post-U.S. Afghanistan—and It’s Worth Billions

    Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty KARACHI, PAKISTAN—As the U.S. exits Afghanistan, Beijing is preparing to swoop into the war-torn country and fill the vacuum left by the departed U.S. and NATO troops.China is poised to make an exclusive entry into post-U.S. Afghanistan with its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Speaking on condition of anonymity, a source close to government officials in Afghanistan told The Daily Beast that Kabul authorities are growing more intensively engaged with China on an exte

  • Jim Acosta Digs Up Old Trump Boast That Doesn't Sit So Well With His Latest Tax Excuses

    The former president said he didn't know about certain tax "stuff" at a Florida rally after his company was indicted for tax fraud.

  • Trump’s Sarasota Rally Trolled by Plane Flashing ‘Loser-Palooza’ Sign (Video)

    Donald Trump’s “Save America” rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday night was once again met by a throng of his supporters — and a plane flying overhead with a scrolling neon sign dubbing the event “Loser-Palooza.” “These are loser rallies where the biggest loser of them all whines, further incriminates himself, and rants and raves like a lunatic,” Brett Meiselas of MeidasTouch, the company responsible for the plane tells TheWrap. “The name ‘loser palooza’ describes it perfectly and we thought

  • Trump has cut off Rudy Giuliani, and is annoyed that he asked to be paid for his work on challenging the election, book says

    The Times of London published an excerpt from "Landslide," the coming book by the author Michael Wolff.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Concedes Felony Count In Indictment Against Dad's Company Is True

    Junior acknowledges dad paid tuition for Allen Weisselberg's grandkids -- because he's a "good guy." The 15-felony indictment says it was a tax dodge.

  • The new circus comes to town: fiery support for Donald Trump at rain-soaked Florida rally

    Fireworks, a Trump impersonator and undying belief in the former president at his second rally after leaving office Former President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters during the Save America Rally in Sarasota, Florida. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters Their trust in Trump remains unshaken. Supporters of Donald Trump, the former US president, gathered in their thousands at a rain-soaked rally in Florida on Saturday unmoved by criminal charges against his business. Two days earlier the Trump

  • Trump’s New Spokesperson Tweets Article That Says His Election Claims Are A Lie

    "Thank you for not actually reading the article you linked to," one Twitter user told Liz Harrington.

  • GOP Rep Thomas Massie Schooled After Claiming Military ‘Will Quit If the COVID Vaccine Is Mandated’

    Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie found himself on the receiving end of a lesson in military protocol on Monday morning, after suggesting that active-duty members can simply “quit.” On Saturday, the GOP representative posted that he had been in touch with members of the military who were considering “quitting” if they were forced to get a COVID vaccine, which so far has largely proven safe. “I’ve been contacted by members of our voluntary military who say they will quit if the COVID vaccine is

  • Trump Dogged By 'Loser-Palooza' Airplane Message At Florida Rally

    The message — flying over the Florida fairgrounds where Trump was speechifying —was funded by the progressive PAC MeidasTouch.

  • Slovenia's term raises specter of EU's threat from within

    Tiny Slovenia took charge of the world’s largest trading bloc this week, and immediately shone a harsh spotlight on one of the European Union’s most vexing problems: How to accommodate increasingly vocal member countries with very different visions of Europe’s future. Already, nationalist governments in Hungary and Poland are worrying their more politically mainstream partners in the 27-nation EU. Then on Thursday, Slovenia’s return to the European stage — it took over the EU’s rotating presidency for six months — was marked by concerns about the right-wing government’s record on media freedoms and its failure to nominate legal experts to the fraud-busting European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

  • Kushner lobbied against Trump using his presidential power to pardon himself before leaving office, new book says

    Kushner persuaded Trump not to grant himself a federal pardon out of fear it would make states go after him more, Michael Wolff's new book says.

  • Kaseya hackers demand $70 million in massive ransomware attack

    Russia-linked hackers suspected in this weekend's mass attack on software provider Kaseya, which could affect thousands of companies worldwide, demanded $70 million to restore data they are holding for ransom, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The hack is the latest and most dramatic in a series of high-profile ransomware attacks this year, exposing the pandemic-style threat that this type of cybercrime poses to companies and governments around the world.Stay on top of the latest market trends and

  • Kremlin says 'provocations' like UK warship episode demand tough response

    A British warship's entry into what Moscow considers Russian territorial waters near Crimea last month is the kind of provocation that demands a tough response, the Kremlin said on Sunday. President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia, which fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the warship to chase it out of Black Sea waters off the coast of Crimea, could have sunk the warship. Moscow challenged the right of HMS Defender to pass through waters near Crimea, something London said it had every right to do.

  • Canada, US are easing pandemic border-crossing restrictions

    Pandemic restrictions on travel between Canada and the U.S. began to loosen Monday for some Canadians, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said plans to totally reopen the border would be announced over the next few weeks. Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have had a full dose of a coronavirus vaccine approved for use in Canada can skip a 14-day quarantine that has been a requirement since March 2020. Restrictions barring all non-essential trips between Canada and the United States, including tourism, will remain in place until at least July 21.