Morocco starts construction of anti-Covid vaccine plant

Morocco's King Mohammed VI (C) chairs a ceremony to launch the construction of a Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing plant in the region of Benslimane (AFP/-) (-)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mohammed VI of Morocco
    Mohammed VI of Morocco
    King of Morocco (1999–)

Morocco on Thursday inaugurated construction of an anti-Covid vaccine manufacturing plant in partnership with Swedish firm Recipharm, the official news agency MAP reported.

The factory to be known as Sensyo Pharmatech will produce vaccines against coronavirus and other diseases, with production expected to reach 116 million units in 2024, MAP said.

It was launched in Benslimane, a region of Morocco's economic hub Casablanca during a ceremony attended by King Mohammed VI, it said.

The plant will need investments of between 400-500 million euros ($445 million-$557 million).

It is aimed at ensuring vaccine "self-sufficiency" for the North African kingdom, MAP said.

Its goal is to make, between 2022 and 2025, "active substances for more than 20 vaccines, three of which would be against coronavirus... to cover 70 percent of the kingdom's needs and more than 60 percent of needs across Africa", the agency said.

Morocco is already producing the Chinese anti-Covid Sinopharm vaccine, with more than three million doses being made per month.

By next month it plans on producing five million doses and more than 20 million by the end of the year.

Home to 36 million inhabitants, Morocco is hoping that its vaccination drive will help eradicate Covid-19. More than 23 million people have already received a second dose against coronavirus, according to the health ministry.

Authorities hope to vaccinate 80 percent of the population with either Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech.

In July, Recipharm said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Morocco and a consortium of the country's leading banks to build a factory to produce vaccines and biotherapeutics in the kingdom.

As part of the deal, it said in a statement at the time, $500 million would be invested into the project by the Moroccan government and consortium.

"The investment is primarily to supply the African continent and help it gain vaccine sovereignty and access to future biotherapeutics," it said.

ko-agr/hkb/it

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus Watch: A COVID care package and a call to reduce mask mandates

    Coronavirus newsletter: What we know today

  • US-China tech war: chip maker Micron to close DRAM design operations in Shanghai, move key engineers to US, India

    US memory chip giant Micron Technology has confirmed it will close its DRAM design operations in Shanghai by the end of this year, with industry sources saying some of the 150 Chinese engineers will be asked to relocate to the US or India. Micron said in a statement on Wednesday that its DRAM engineering team "will vacate from the Shanghai Design Centre", with the process expected to be completed before December 2022, adding that the rest of its operations in the city would not be affected. The

  • Here's Why a New House Costs a Lot More in 2022

    The national average cost of a new house plateaued at around $389,400 between 2017 and 2019, and ticked up just a bit in 2020, according to Statista. Housing prices, both new construction and existing units have been on a tear since the pandemic. The price of a pre-existing home is set to have its slowest growth in almost a decade this year, staying put at around 2.9%, according to "Fortune." This is all relative, of course, as the increase in prices might be slowing down, but home prices are still rather high overall, as the median home price has risen roughly 30% over the past decade, according to CNBC.

  • African diplomats are live-streaming and making deliveries to China’s consumers

    Rwanda and Ethiopia are using ingenious marketing approaches to attract e-commerce users in China and increase their exports to the Asian country. Last week, Rwanda’s ambassador to China, James Kimonyo, rode a bike to deliver Rwandan coffee to a customer who had ordered it from the online retailer JD.com. Donning the company’s attire—a red helmet, face mask, and jacket—and with JD.com workers in tow, Kimonyo went to the customer’s house, delivered the coffee and signed a certificate thanking her for buying a Rwandan product, Rwanda’s New Times reported.

  • Oil Prices Could Reach $100 This Year. It’s Bad for Oil Producers, Too.

    Talk of $100-a-barrel oil has intensified in recent days, but triple-digit prices may pose a disadvantage for major oil-producing nations that are set to meet next week to decide the best course of action on production levels. “It isn’t in OPEC+’s best interest to see prices go through $90 [a barrel] this year and move higher,” says Bob Ryan, chief commodity and energy strategist at BCA Research. “The potential for demand destruction is high at these levels, especially if the [U.S. dollar] remains strong,” he adds, as local currency costs will become “prohibitive,” especially in emerging market economies.

  • The Chip Shortage is Even Worse Than Biden Thinks

    The supply of chips that power and move Americans has never been tighter, according to a U.S. Commerce Department report. Is a Strategic 'Chip' Reserve on the way?

  • China's Shenzhen gets green light for next wave of reforms

    China's state planner has given its blessing for the southern city of Shenzhen to pursue reforms in areas such as relaxed market access for cross border data trading and an electronics trading platform, guidelines published on Wednesday show. President Xi Jinping has given Shenzhen greater autonomy for pursuing reforms, praising it for "achieving miracles" while on a visit two years ago to mark the establishment of the country's first economic zone in the southern city four decades earlier. Shenzhen would become a "model city for a strong socialist country," Xi said in October 2020.

  • Russia Struggles to Lift Oil Output Despite Wells at 5-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s operating oil wells reached the highest since OPEC and its allies joined forces, yet bringing back production curtailed under the current deal remains elusive.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Highe

  • 2 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Electric car stocks are down sharply in 2022, but this pair of electric vehicle makers represents a good value for the next 10 years.

  • What Happens if Russia Cuts Off Europe's Natural Gas?

    While Russia masses troops and military equipment near its border with Ukraine, parallel tensions have been building in world energy markets. It is not hard to see why. Natural gas flowing through a web of pipelines from Russia heats homes and power factories across much of Europe. Russia is also one of the continent’s key sources of oil. Now Western officials are considering what happens if Moscow issues a doomsday response to the tensions — a cutoff of those gas and oil supplies, in the depths

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The metaverse is undoubtedly one of the hottest tech trends today. It refers to a network of persistent, real-time, seamless, and immersive 3D virtual reality or mixed reality worlds and simulations, wherein humans can interact with digital-world objects through a range of devices. The metaverse is expected to enable people to shift more and more activities done currently in the physical world to the virtual world.

  • U.S. goods trade deficit hits record high; retail inventories surge

    The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened to a record high in December as imports increased for a fifth straight month amid strong domestic demand, suggesting that trade likely remained a drag on economic growth in the fourth quarter. But imports are helping to replenish depleted inventories, with the report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday showing strong restocking at retailers and wholesalers last month.

  • Warning shipping delay problems to continue this year

    Global product shortages and shipping disruption show no signs of easing, study finds.

  • What to expect from more grocery store price hikes, products impacted

    Prices have continued to climb from the grocery store to the gas station amid the pandemic. According to a new report, the prices of some foods and household staples are heading higher. Kraft Heinz alerted customers that its prices will go up in March on dozens of popular products including certain SKUs of Velveeta cheese by 6.6%, hot dogs and cold cuts by 10% and Oscar Mayer turkey bacon by 30%.

  • Putin Says Russia Has a “Competitive Advantage” in Crypto Mining

    Prez Vladimir Putin has asked the Russian central bank and the government to come to a consensus on crypto regulation.

  • Boeing posts $4 billion loss tied to problems with 787 jet

    Boeing is reporting a $4.16 billion loss for the fourth quarter as the financial fallout from production flaws in one of its best-selling planes keeps getting worse. The aircraft maker took a charge of $3.5 billion to cover additional delays in delivering copies of its 787 jetliner and compensation for airlines that are still waiting to get their planes. The company also said problems with the 787 will add $2 billion in unusual production costs, double the earlier projection.

  • Why the global chip shortage threatens the economy, national security and Americans' 'status quo'

    In an increasingly digitized world, almost no industry has been left unscathed by the global shortage of electronic chips. The shortage also clobbered the auto industry with disproportionate furor, leading to skyrocketing new and used vehicle prices -- which in turn drove one-third of all of the painful inflation Americans saw in 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The crisis has exposed just how bedeviling the pandemic has been for policymakers and business leaders who failed to foresee the fallout from this shortage coming, as well as exposed the risks for U.S. business that results from a majority of the world's chip supply being produced in Asia -- and more specifically, political tripwire-ridden Taiwan.

  • Xcel Energy proposes new natural gas rate hike in Colorado with winter bills already soaring

    A month after explaining to Colorado regulators why consumers are paying more for natural gas this winter, Xcel Energy Inc. has filed for three years of natural gas rate increases starting this fall. The power utility on Monday filed a request at the Colorado Public Utilities Commission outlining new, higher rates for its 1.4 million natural gas customers in the state. “This proposal is another step along the path to deliver reliable, clean and affordable natural gas service to customers in the coming years.”

  • Morgan Stanley Reiterates Bullish Rating on Exxon Mobil

    Exxon Mobil continues to lag oil prices and could catch up soon

  • America Movil still without Mexico pay-TV permit after regulator vote -source

    A vote by Mexico's telecoms regulator concluded on Wednesday without granting authorization to telecoms giant America Movil to enter the country's pay-TV market, according to a source with knowledge of the process. The vote means that for now, America Movil, controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, will remain without a license to enter pay-TV. The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) was voting on a proposal to deny America Movil's request for its Claro TV business to enter the sector.