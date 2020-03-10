Morocco to suspend all travel to and from Italy amid coronavirus fears

CAIRO, March 10 (Reuters) - Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani announced early on Tuesday that his country is suspending all travel to and from Italy amid fears about the coronavirus.

"Due to coronavirus spread in Italy, government of Morocco decided to suspend all travel to and from Italy until further notice," the prime minister wrote on his twitter account.

Italy will be placed under lockdown until next month, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Monday, after the country witnessed some 9,172 confirmed coronavirus cases and 463 deaths. (Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)