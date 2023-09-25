Morongo tribal police shoot and kill man in Banning; they say he was armed

A Morongo tribal police officer shot and killed a man at the reservation in Banning, the department said Sunday.

The shooting happened Friday morning, when tribal police and a Riverside County sheriff's deputy responded to a report of a dead body at a house in the 12000 block of Santiago Road about 5:45 a.m.

No body was found, but when the officers and deputy arrived, they were confronted by an armed man in his 50s and a tribal officer shot him, the Morongo Tribal Police Department said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately available, but authorities said he was not a tribal member.

No officers were injured. Investigators found a suicide note at the residence, and determined there was no ongoing threat to the community.

The officer who shot the man was placed on administrative leave, and the department said it would not release their name under an internal policy.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Morongo police shoot and kill man in Banning; they say he was armed