MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) most popular amongst individual investors who own 51% of the shares, institutions hold 45%

If you want to know who really controls MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 51% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 45% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about MorphoSys.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MorphoSys?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in MorphoSys. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of MorphoSys, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in MorphoSys. Our data shows that Baillie Gifford & Co. is the largest shareholder with 6.0% of shares outstanding. Goldman Sachs Group, Investment Banking and Securities Investments is the second largest shareholder owning 5.9% of common stock, and RP Management LLC holds about 3.9% of the company stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of MorphoSys

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of MorphoSys AG in their own names. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It appears that the board holds about €383k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of €698m. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 51% of MorphoSys. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 3.9%, of the MorphoSys stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand MorphoSys better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for MorphoSys (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

