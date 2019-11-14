MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 116% Share Price Gain

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 10% in the last quarter. But that doesn't undermine the rather lovely longer-term return, if you measure over the last three years. In fact, the share price is up a full 116% compared to three years ago. To some, the recent share price pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a good run. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Because MorphoSys is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

MorphoSys's revenue trended up 25% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 29% compound over three years. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

Investors in MorphoSys had a tough year, with a total loss of 1.5%, against a market gain of about 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 4.3% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

