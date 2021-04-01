Morries Hall, the passenger in George Floyd's car, will plead the 5th in the Derek Chauvin trial

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
·2 min read
Maurice Hall
Maurice Hall has invoked his 5th Amendment right not to testify in the trial of Derek Chauvin. Court TV pool

  • Morries Hall, a passenger in George Floyd's car on the day he died, invoked the 5th Amendment.

  • Attorneys for Hall asked the prosecution to squash his subpoena.

  • Thursday is the fourth day of testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Morries Hall, a man who was in the car with George Floyd on the day of his death, has invoked his 5th Amendment right not to testify in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Hall had been sitting in the front passenger seat of the Mercedes SUV with Floyd when police approached him on May 25, 2020, after he was reported to have used a fake $20 bill at Cup Foods.

"Mr. Morries Lester Hall, through undersigned counsel, hereby provides notice to all parties in this matter that if called to testify he will invoke his fifth amendment privilege against self-incrimination," a Wednesday motion from the Office of the Hennepin County Public Defender said.

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, told jurors in his opening statement that investigators had found pill fragments that tested positive for a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the car. Those drugs were found in Floyd's system after his death.

Cup Foods cashier Christopher Martin testified Wednesday that after Floyd left the store, his manager asked him to approach Floyd in the car.

When he did, a passenger - previously identified as Hall - did most of the talking, Martin said.

On Thursday, the prosecution called Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross, to testify.

Ross told the court that she believed that Hall had sold him drugs from time to time, and she didn't "particularly like" him.

Read the original article on Insider

