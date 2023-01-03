Morris authorities identify two Passaic fishermen as Splitrock Reservoir drowning victims

KINNELON — Morris County officials have released the names of two men who died after falling into Splitrock Reservoir while ice fishing over the weekend.

Stanislaw Grzesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic, were killed when they fell through the ice on the 650-acre reservoir, said Meghan Knab, public information officer for the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. Divers recovered Florczuk's body on Saturday, while Grzesik's was not recovered until Sunday afternoon.

Police in nearby Butler received a call at 1:59 p.m. Saturday from family members of the two men reporting them missing, according to a joint press release from the county prosecutor and Kinnelon Police Chief Joseph Napoletano. The families reported the men traveled to the reservoir Friday but were not heard from by the next morning. The reservoir is located on the border of Kinnelon and Rockaway Township.

Splitrock Reservoir, on the border of Kinnelon and Rockaway Township, looking north.

Kinnelon Police met the families at the reservoir, where they saw the victims' belongings on the shore and two holes in the ice about 100 yards from the shoreline, authorities said.

Dive teams recovered Florczuk's body Saturday before suspending the search that night due to poor weather and darkness. Emergency responders found Grzesik when they resumed recovery efforts the next day.

More: We asked experts how you can keep your family safe after string of North Jersey drownings

Other agencies who assisted in the investigation included the Morris County Sheriff's Office; fire departments from Kinnelon, Bloomingdale, Montville and Boonton; the Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Unit; and the Tri-Boro First Aid Squad serving Butler, Bloomingdale, and Kinnelon.

Kyle Morel is a local reporter covering Morris and Sussex counties.

Email: kmorel@njherald.com; Twitter: @KMorelNJH

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Splitrock Reservoir drowning victims identified by Morris authorities