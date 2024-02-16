Morris County man employed at special education school charged with child porn possession

A Morris County resident and school faculty member was arrested last week for alleged possession of child pornography, authorities said.

Richard Kattermann, 31, of Jefferson, was charged Feb. 8 with one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

The investigation began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a media file allegedly depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of minors. The file was uploaded to the social messaging platform Discord by Kattermann, who is believed to have possessed additional items of child sex abuse, the prosecutor said.

Kattermann was employed at Montgomery Academy, a special education school in Basking Ridge for students aged 5 to 21, at the time of the investigation, according to the release. The school did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

Kattermann was released following his arrest pursuant to the Criminal Justice Reform Act, with pretrial release conditions including supervision and internet monitoring.

Agencies assisting in the investigation include the Jefferson and Bernards police departments and the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Anyone with information related to the case is urged to call the task force at 973-285-6200.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Jefferson NJ man charged with child porn possession