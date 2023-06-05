Morris County man sentenced to five years after police seize guns, ammo, pound of pot

A Morris County man has been sentenced to five years in state prison after police seized a nearly pound of pot, two guns and ammunition at his home, the county Prosecutor's Office said on Monday.

Kenneth Calvey Jr., 21, was sentenced Thursday in state Superior Court in Morristown after pleading guilty earlier this year to possession of a firearm while committing a drug offense, Prosecutor Robert Carroll's office said in a statement.

Authorities seized almost a pound of raw marijuana, drug distribution items, a double barrel long gun, a handgun with a loaded magazine, additional ammunition and $6,908 after an investigation by the county Narcotics Task Force, according to the office. The statement didn't give more details as to when the seizure happened.

Calvey's sentence, delivered by Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor, makes him ineligible for parole for at least 42 months, the prosecutor said.

Carroll said the Task Force was assisted by the Dover, Randolph and Roxbury police departments and the Morris County Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Morris County NJ man gets 5 years after guns, marijuana seized