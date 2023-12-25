Morris County officials investigate apparent Boonton Twp. homicide

Morris County's prosecutor and Boonton Township police are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Sunday.

Police responded to an emergency call at a residence on Old Denivlle Road at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday, officials said Monday. Gregory Meyer, 61, was found dead, officials said, and after a brief investigation, Kyle Meyer, 33, was determined to be a suspect. Kyle Myer is the son of Gregory Meyer and the two lived at the residence together, officials said.

Breaking news graphic

Kyle Meyer was detained in Paterson around 9 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

He was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and possession of a weapon. He is being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

The Morris County Medical Examiner will conduct an examination of the victim, officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Morris CountyProsecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200, the Boonton Township PoliceDepartment at 973-402-4000, or Morris County Crime Stoppers at 973-267-2255.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Morris County NJ Boonton Twp. homicide under investigation