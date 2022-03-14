Morris County proposes $331 million 2022 budget. Here's what it means to taxpayers

Ratable increases offset rising expenses in 2021, paving the way for the Morris Board of County Commissioners to introduce a $331.1 million budget for 2022 that generates no tax increase for a third straight year.

"We don't often hear praise from Democrats, but we like it when the governor says Morris County runs like a top," Commissioner John Krickus told the all-Republican board during its meeting last week.

The budget proposal reflects a $1.65% increase in expenses over last year, but ratable increases of about 3% in 2021 will keep the annual burden to taxpayers flat.

The ratable growth also helped the county to increase its fund balance by $1.7 million and likely preserve its AAA bond rating, said Krickus, who chairs the budget committee.

As in years past, employee benefits ($80.7 million, or $24.4%) and public safety ($68.3 million, or $20.6%) consume the largest amounts of the budget.

A pie chart representing the proposed 2022 budget under consideration by the Morris County Board of Commissioners.

The 2022 budget proposal also includes a $62.5 million capital spending plan for the calendar year, offset by $30.4 million in grants. Capital spending includes $14 million for road resurfacing of 25.6 miles in 15 towns, puts $6.83 million toward bridge and culvert projects and dedicates $2.8 million for intersection improvements.

The budget also prioritizes investments in education and cultural programs including the $25 million creation of the Morris County Vocational School District’s new Career Training Center at the County College of Morris in Randolph.

$4.9 million: Too late? Morris County's delay in buying new voting machines may affect primary election

2022 midterms: It took a week, but Morris County has its top-line primary congressional candidates

In part due to state mandates, an $11 million increase under the health and human services banner will expand programs to address mental health.

"The pandemic has stressed people out to no end," Krickus observed.

A rendering of the Morris County Vocational School new Career Technical Education Center to be built on the campus of the County College of Morris in Randolph.

But with $36.6 million earmarked for health and human services programs, successful and innovative programs such as Sheriff James Gannon's Hope One substance-abuse outreach will continue.

Story continues

“We have a mission-driven allocation of financial investments towards combatting substance-use disorders and overcoming mental health challenges, working with valued nonprofits to address human service needs," said Commissioner Kathryn DeFillippo, another member of the budget committee.

The commissioners will consider adopting the budget at their next meeting on April 13.

Other highlights of the proposed budget presentation: :

$18.9 million to support the County College of Morris, Morris County Vocational School District, the Rutgers Cooperative Extension and the Morris County Superintendent of Schools Office

$8.9 million to support the 20,394-acre Morris County Park System

$5.7 million for the Morris County Library and Morris County Heritage Commission

$816,000 for economic development and tourism

Road resurfacing projects:

2.2 miles of Fairmount Road in Washington

2.2 miles of Green Pond Road in Rockaway and Jefferson

2.5 miles of Park Avenue from Columbia Turnpike to Route 124 in Madison, Florham Park and Morris Township

2.5 miles of Village Road in Harding

Intersection Improvements:

Flanders Netcong Road and Main Street Intersection with Route 206, Mount Olive

Boonton Avenue at Taylortown Road, Montville

Guide Rail Upgrades and Installations throughout the county

Bridge & Culvert Projects:

Dickson’s Mill Road Bridge in Harding

Pleasant Hill Road Bridge in Mount Olive

Hurd Street Bridge in Mine Hill

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: wwesthoven@dailyrecord.com Twitter: @wwesthoven

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Morris County NJ budget for 2022: How it affects taxpayers