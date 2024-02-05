Morris, Monmouth took different paths on affordable housing. Why Morris has fared better

As legal fights fuel a building boom in the Garden State, a new study points to the progress made in adding affordable housing − and increasing racial diversity − in Morris County.

The study, released last month by the public policy think tank New Jersey Future, compared Morris and Monmouth counties, two white, affluent and largely suburban counties that the nonprofit says have taken different paths in dealing with state housing mandates. One possible reason: A half-century old lawsuit in Morris County that gave judges more say over development decisions, rather than letting local officials slow walk new projects.

Construction seen at 100 Cherry Hill Road in Parsippany where more than 300 residential nits are expected to be completed in 2024

Analyzing data going back almost 40 years, the group concluded that, "The results all point in the same direction, if not always with the same magnitude: The municipalities of Morris County have indeed added more affordable housing, proportional to overall county population, than Monmouth County’s municipalities since 1985."

"Both counties remain whiter than the rest of the state," wrote NJ Future Research Director Tim Evans. "But Morris has made more progress than Monmouth at the municipal and high school levels toward levels of racial integration that are consistent with the rest of the state," they wrote.

What's fueled the building boom?

The push for more affordable housing dates back to the state Supreme Court's 1975 Mount Laurel Doctrine, which found the New Jersey constitution requires municipalities to provide their "fair share" of low and moderate-income housing, and to remove any exclusionary zoning.

Another ruling in 2015 shifted oversight of those obligations from the state Council on Affordable Housing to the court system, after the high court concluded COAH had failed to adequately enforce its mandate.

Since then, a wave of big residential and mixed-use projects has broken ground in Morris County, including three projects totaling more than 1,400 units presently under construction just in Parsippany. Montville, Mount Olive, Denville, East Hanover, Dover and other towns have all seen major projects as well.

A head start on housing litigation

Even before the Mount Laurel litigation, Morris County got an early jump on fulfilling its affordable housing obligations, NJ Future wrote. In 1978 the Public Advocate, the Morris County Fair Housing Council and the Morris County branch of the NAACP all filed suit against a group of Morris municipalities for non-compliance with the 1975 ruling. The plaintiffs sought help dismantling the county's "persistent housing segregation."

Unlike in most other places, court supervision was already underway in many Morris County towns "well before the creation of COAH," the think tank said.

A more equitable distribution

The study found Morris County added 5,163 residential units that qualified as "Mt. Laurel" affordable dwellings from 1985 through 2010. Monmouth over the same period added 7,237, but that doesn't tell the whole story, the analysis said.

"While Monmouth County’s production may initially seem more impressive ... much of Monmouth’s production happened in places that were already providing a disproportionate share of affordable housing."

In Monmouth County, 13.1% of the Mount Laurel units were added in Long Branch and Asbury Park alone, though those two towns make up a much smaller share of the total county population. Those towns are among the 11 lower-income urban centers and "receiver" towns in Monmouth, meaning they can be paid by other towns to assume some of the payer's affordable housing obligations.

A rendering of a proposed 252-unit multifamily development proposed for empty lots on the corner of Blackwell and Salem streets in Dover has been granted a preliminary development contract.

By contrast, only 3.5% of Morris County's Mount Laurel units were built in the county's two identified urban centers, Morristown and Dover, according to the study. Those towns accounted for only 7.5% of the total Morris population in 1985 and 7.4% in 2010.

The two counties also differed in whether the COAH process added new affordable units to wealthier towns. In Morris County, almost all of the affordable units were created outside of Morristown and Dover. In Monmouth, however, "the COAH process from 1985 up through 2010 essentially served to further concentrate affordable housing in the places where it had already been overrepresented," the authors wrote.

And that's meant more racial diversity

Both towns remain less diverse than New Jersey as a whole, where 53% of the population are non-Hispanic and white, according to the 2020 Census. Yet Morris has made more significant strides in achieving diversity within towns and, by extension, school districts.

In 1990, Morris had the sixth-highest white percentage among New Jersey’s 21 counties, while Monmouth was ranked ninth. By 2020, the two had flipped: Monmouth had moved up to the seventh-highest white percentage (71.6%) while Morris dropped to ninth place (67%) in white percentage. The white share of the population in Morris County dropped by more than 20% in that time, NJ Future found.

How to make housing more affordable

The nonprofit concluded more initiatives are needed to encourage affordable housing and increase diversity in New Jersey.

"Even in Morris, progress has been much more modest for income than for race," they wrote. "This result suggests that the Mt. Laurel process alone is simply not sufficient to stimulate the production of enough housing to meet the needs of households throughout the lower and middle parts of the income distribution."

Rendering of the District at 1515, a retail-residential redevelopment proposal to replace two vacant office buildings on Route 10 in Parsippany.

The study concluded with recommendations that include the state retaining effective enforcement of Mt. Laurel obligations, and regularly publishing data that track municipalities’ affordable housing obligations and progress. The state should incentivize greater use of local zoning that requires a percentage of low-income units in any residential development above a given size.

The authors also favor "broad-based zoning reforms" to increase the supply of housing options. Those reforms could include using government-owned land to site affordable housing and making it easier for nonprofit and government entities to buy foreclosed properties.

