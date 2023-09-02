Morris Twp. police seek suspects who used blow dart gun to 'inhumanely' poach a deer

Morris Township police are asking the public for help to identify suspects who apparently used a blow dart gun to "illegally and inhumanely” kill one deer and wound another in a forested area bordered by residential neighborhoods.

Police took to social media Friday to advise residents that an "unknown party" used a blow dart gun on Aug. 22, in the area of Max Drive and Speedwell Avenue, north of Speedwell Lake near a confluence of borders for Morris Township, Morristown and Morris Plains.

The illegal poaching took place between 12:15 a.m. and 12:30 a.m.

"One deer was shot and killed," the post stated. "The dead deer and razor-sharp metal darts were left behind."

Investigators observed additional deer in the area "with darts hanging from their bodies," the post continued. "These metal darts could have easily harmed another person."

Blow dart guns are legal in New Jersey and can be used for hunting small game, although some municipalities may have their own restrictions. A variety of models can be purchased for less than $50 on Amazon.com.

One model for sale on Amazon, the Cold Steel 4 Foot .625 Blowgun, is described as having an effective range of 20 yards or more. It sells for $41.99.

"With practice, a skilled user can hit a two-inch circle at amazing distances, delivering a heavyweight dart," the product description reads. "That's a payload easily capable of penetrating a half-inch sheet of plywood. Accuracy and range like this enable an experienced hunter to take small game like doves, quail, squirrels and rabbits in complete silence without danger of over-penetration or errant darts striking livestock or humans in the distance."

Investigators said the suspect or suspects may have operated a grey or silver sedan, possibly a Subaru Legacy. They also believe the suspects may have taken photographs with the blow-dart gun "prior to illegally poaching the animal."

Anyone who can help to identify the suspects is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 973-326-7480.

New Jersey posts schedules and regulations for white-tailed deer hunting with bows, muzzle-loading guns and shotguns. Permits are required. Bow season begins September 9. Firearm hunting begins Nov. 18.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Morris Twp. police seek suspect who used blow dart gun to poach deer