Morrisey, GOP, applauds ruling that allows Trump to remain on West Virginia ballot

Dec. 23—State officials are applauding a ruling by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia that will allow former President Donald Trump to remain on West Virginia's 2024 ballot.

According to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the district court dismissed a lawsuit seeking to disqualify Trump from the upcoming West Virginia Presidential Primary and General Elections.

Presidential candidate John Anthony Castro of Texas filed the lawsuit, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution as the basis of his case. Castro claimed Trump was ineligible to be a candidate for president in West Virginia on the grounds that he allegedly "engaged in or provided aid or comfort to an insurrection."

Morrisey said the district court held that Castro lacks standing to bring his claims.

"This is a big win for the integrity of our elections," Morrisey said. "This lawsuit was frivolous to begin with and without merit — it had no basis in either law or fact."

Morrisey, a Republican who is also a candidate for governor of West Virginia, said his office will continue to defend the laws of the Mountain State and the rights of voters and candidates.

West Virginia Republican Party Chairwoman Elgine McArdle said the district court's ruling is a victory for the rule of law.

"The WVGOP is very proud to have defended President Trump's right to be a candidate in the upcoming election, and I was honored by the opportunity to represent the West Virginia Republican Party and our interests in this matter," McArdle said. "As I have said many times, the Republican voters in West Virginia and across the country will decide our presidential nominee — not far-left special interests. I am grateful for the professionalism of the judges who handled this case, and I appreciate the work of the American Center for Law and Justice and the legal teams for President Trump, Secretary Warner, and Attorney General Morrisey."

McArdle said Trump was a great president for West Virginia and the nation during his first term and will be a great president again in 2024.

"He secured the border, made America energy independent, respected the police and military, cut taxes, and grew the economy," she said. "Perhaps his most important achievement was appointing judges and Supreme Court Justices who are committed to applying the law as it is written and who respect the Constitution and our American values. Voters in West Virginia and across the country deserve the right to reward him for this record by way of their vote in 2024."

Still attacks on Trump are intensifying, according to McArdle.

"Sadly, for the past year, President Trump has weathered four bogus indictments, numerous frivolous ballot access challenges across the country, and a weaponized Department of Justice that continues to harass and intimidate President Trump and his associates for their work to Make America Great Again," McArdle said. "Despite all these efforts by the Left, President Trump has a clear and consistent polling lead against President Biden. Americans are hungry for real change and crave a return to a time when America's values were respected and our homeland secure."

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens