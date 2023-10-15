Morrisey, Miller lead the pack for campaign money in GOP gubernatorial primary race

Oct. 15—MORGANTOWN — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led the pack for third quarter fundraising in the GOP gubernatorial primary race, but businessman Chris Miller has the biggest war chest.

The numbers come from the candidates' Third Quarter campaign finance reports covering the period July 1-Sept. 30.

Morrisey opened the period with $1, 084, 305.76. He raised $439, 012.17 in individual contributions and $20, 900 from fundraisers in D.C, Bridgeport, Charleston and Charles Town.

Notably, his small donations of $250 or less totaled $71, 461 and filled 238 pages ; his closest rivals tallied less than a page each for their small contributions.

Adding to Morrisey's campaign account were a $100, 000 transfer from his 2020 campaign account, a prior $60, 000 loan from himself to his campaign and a September $42, 000 loan, and $600 in-kind.

Morrisey's campaign spent $176, 280.49, leaving a balance of $1, 509, 937.44. His year-to-date totals were $1, 887, 725.82 raised (excluding the loans) and $470, 666.83 spent.

Automobile dealer Chris Miller, son of 1st District Congresswoman Carol Miller, opened with $3, 488, 276.88. He received $107, 113.81 in individual contributions (half a page of contributions $250 or less totaling $2, 181.67) and $156, 84260 from fundraisers in Caldwell, Charleston, Lavalette, Morgantown, Daniels and Colliers. He also received $3, 058.98 in-kind.

Miller reported outstanding loans of $2, 900, 000 and bank interest income of $896.01.

He spent $104, 981.51, leaving a balance of $3, 648, 147.79. His year-to-date totals were $2, 229, 101.31 raised and $461, 833.81 spent.

House of Delegates Judiciary Committee chair Moore Capito, son of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, opened with $948, 116, 36, He received $163, 103.38 in individual contributions ($3, 003.38 in donations of $250 or less) and $129, 000 from fundraisers in D.C, White Sulphur Springs, Parkersburg, and out of state in Charlotte, N.C., Midland, Texas, and Pittsburgh.

Capito spent $126, 476.25, leaving a balance of $1, 103, 743.49. His year-to-date totals were $1, 354, 516.82 raised and $250, 462.25 spent.

Secretary of State Mac Warner opened with $196, 790.89 and received $33, 225.40 in individual contributions ($250 or less totaling $5, 888.26), along with $33, 480.62 from fundraisers in Bridgeport and Ronceverte, and out of state at Alpharetta, Ga., and Scottsdale, Ariz.

He also reported $2, 740.45 of in-kind. He spent $53, 985.18, leaving a balance of $209, 511.73. His year-to-date totals were $395, 865.94 raised and $179, 200.15 spent.

Martinsburg resident Yashida Yost opened with $8, 593 and took in no contributions this period. She spent $5, 493.72, leaving a balance of $3, 099.28. Her year-to-date totals were $12, 940.82 raised and $10, 841.54 spent.

Terri Bradshaw, of Gandeville, reported nothing raised or spent.

Other parites Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, announced in early September that he is seeking his party's nomination, but he has no report on file yet.

Democrat Quinton "Brown Clown " Caldwell shows nothing raised or spent on is report.

Former Delegate Marshall Wilson is running under the banner of the America Coming Together party and has no primary race.

He opened with $915.85 and raised $870. He spent $149.47, leaving a balance of $1, 636.38. His year-to-date totals were $4, 908.59 raised and $1, 656.67 spent.

Mountain Party candidate Chase G. Liko-Looper also has no primary race. He opened with $26.75 and raised $2, 186.98 — with $2, 082.58 from himself to his campaign.

He spent $102.29, leaving a balance of $2, 111.44. His year-to-date totals were $9, 458.87 raised and $287.85 spent.

Also with no primary race, Libertarian Erika Klie Koelrich reported a total of $2, 980.96 raised and $2, 001.58 spent. She also reports a July loan tfrom herself to her campaign of $1, 323.25.

Email: dbeard @dominionpost.com