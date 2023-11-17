Morrison named Aviation Indiana's State Representative of the Year

Nov. 16—Aviation Indiana recently named State Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, as State Representative of the Year during a presentation at the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

Bart Giesler, executive director of Aviation Indiana, presented the award to Morrison for co-sponsoring legislation to help airports of all sizes.

Airports pay a 1-cent fee per gallon of aviation fuel toward an environmental fund called the Excess Liability Trust Fund or ELTF, which airports can access to help cover the costs of cleaning up after leaks from underground storage tanks. Morrison said funds in the account went largely unused as airports mostly use above-ground tanks. To help, Morrison said he co-sponsored Senate Enrolled Act 246 to expand the fund's use to also include clean-up costs associated with these more common types of tanks.

"We want to thank Rep. Morrison for his leadership to get funding for airports across the state," Giesler said. "He identified existing tax dollars that were not being utilized and made them available for needed airport improvements. Both large and small airports across the state will benefit because of his efforts."

Aviation Indiana has advocated for the state's aviation industry since 1983.