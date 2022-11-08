Morrisons, Asda Face High Cost of Their Debt-Fueled Buyouts

Abhinav Ramnarayan and Katie Linsell
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

When the UK supermarket chains Asda and Morrisons were taken over last year, their private equity buyers took the typical step of piling them with debt. Now, that burden is becoming increasingly heavy as soaring inflation squeezes incomes, shoppers tighten their belts and borrowing costs soar.

The UK’s third and fifth-largest supermarkets are facing combined annual interest bills of more than £700 million ($805 million), according to analysts at Moody’s Investors Service. Covering those debt costs is a tough task in the UK, where intense competition among the big chains reduces their ability to raise prices.

Instead, grocers are having to attract increasingly frugal shoppers with budget offers that erode their margins.

Morrisons’ most recent financial report showed a 50% slump in adjusted earnings. Previously the number four supermarket, it was recently overtaken by German discounter Aldi. While less than Morrisons, Asda is also feeling the pressure, with like-for-like sales falling for two straight quarters.

On top of the increased competition, the debt burden is an unwanted additional pressure that bond investors are now starting to price in, according to Gordon Shannon, a portfolio manager at Twenty Four Asset Management. Yields on the debt of Morrisons and Asda are more than double those of rival Tesco Plc.

“This cycle we’re going to see a lot more divergence between names,” Shannon said.

The billionaire Issa brothers and private equity firm TDR took control of Asda in early 2021, while Morrisons was bought by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice at the end of that year. As is typical with such deals, both buyers added debt onto their targets; but this was done during the pandemic era when interest rates were at rock bottom.

“Those issuers that have loaded up on debt and were hoping they could refinance where they were last year are going to struggle,” said Colin Ellis, a global credit strategist at Moody’s. “There is a good reason why those with stronger balance sheets have a higher degree of resilience when shocks happen.”

Asda’s annual interest bill amounts to £400 million, while Morrisons is set to rise to £335 million. The latter is particularly vulnerable to rising interest rates as over half of its debt is floating and unhedged, according to Moody’s.

The Bank of England raised rates by 75 basis points on Thursday and warned of a two-year recession. Inflation on the weekly shop struck a record 14.7% in the past four weeks, tightening the squeeze even more on supermarket shoppers.

As consumers feel the pain and supermarkets’ profits shrink, one metric in the spotlight is the ability to service interest bills through earnings. Earlier this year, Moody’s expected the interest coverage ratio for both firms to be below 2 times between 2022 and 2023. Tesco, by comparison, is seen at 3.4 times.

A spokesman for Morrisons declined to comment. Asda said it’s using interest rate swaps to convert floating rate interest to fixed so the impact of increasing base rates is “marginal” on interest costs. The retailer’s capital structure matures in 2025 which provides “certainty and stability” in the medium term.

For retailers, there’s little sign that the tough backdrop will get better anytime soon. Economists in a Bloomberg survey say the economy is in a recession that will last until the middle of 2023, and inflation will only slowly come down from its elevated levels.

Yields on Asda and Morrisons debt, which represent the borrowing costs if they come to market, have risen far more sharply than for Tesco. Asda’s bonds maturing in February 2026 are at 10.49% while Morrisons’ November 2027 bonds are near 12%. That compares with 4.37% for the May 2026 bonds of Tesco.

This suggests that the interest bill would increase even more when these bonds come due for refinancing, if rates don’t ease off by then.

Both retailers have sold some properties under private ownership, with Asda raising £1.7 billion for its warehouse sites. Morrisons is pursuing a sale and lease back of five stores to raise £150 million, The Times has reported, in addition to another transaction involving manufacturing sites for more than £500 million.

“A sale and leaseback is literally selling the family silver,” said Clive Black, a retail analyst at Shore Capital. “Leverage at any time brings a higher risk quotient. There’s no doubt the risk profile of Asda and Morrisons, relative to Tesco and Sainsbury, is high.”

(Adds detail on grocery price inflation in tenth graph. An earlier version of this story corrected a reference to Morrisons’ quarterly sales.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Traders Clamor for Middle East Oil Amid Russia Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsMany of the world’s oil refineries are rushing to try and guarantee supplies of Middle East crude for next year, fearful of what’s to

  • Japan Extra Budget Said to Lift Bond Issuance by $34 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s second extra budget will only increase bond issuance by around 5 trillion yen ($34.1 billion) this fiscal year, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestCOP27 Latest: Sunak Says UK to Triple Funding for AdaptationBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc

  • Japan's cabinet OKs extra budget spending, adding to debt

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet approved on Tuesday a second extra budget spending of 29.1 trillion yen ($198.54 billion) for an economic stimulus package this fiscal year, much of which will be funded by additional new debt. The latest stimulus spending underscored the struggle Kishida's government faces in achieving economic growth alongside fiscal reform, leaving Japan as an outlier in a global trend towards dialling back crisis-mode stimulus policy.

  • Bosch Settles California Diesel Emissions Inquiry With $25M Penalty

    California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) entered a $25 million settlement with Bosch for its role in the diesel emissions cheating scandals at Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) and Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Fiat Chrysler. This settlement, which is subject to court approval, resolves allegations that Bosch participated in misconduct by providing hardware, software, and software programming or calibration services to Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler when it knew

  • Telecom Italia CEO sticks to turnaround plan as govt weighs alternatives

    The head of Telecom Italia (TIM) on Tuesday signalled he still backed a turnaround plan centred on the spinoff of its landline grid in the face of an alternative project championed by an aide to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Unveiled in July, TIM Chief Executive Pietro Labriola's plan is mostly based on a potential multi-billion euro sale of its fixed network infrastructure to state lender CDP. In turn, CDP would combine the assets with those of its own fibre optic unit Open Fiber to create a national broadband champion under its control.

  • How the Stock Market Reacts to Political Gridlock

    Historically, Wall Street sees higher returns when there's gridlock in Washington D.C. so here's how the stock market could react to midterm results.

  • Japan foreign reserves fall for third month after intervention

    Japan's foreign reserves extended declines in October, following the previous month's record drop, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday, reflecting the largest ever amount of yen-buying, dollar-selling intervention. The data comes alongside separate figures that confirmed Japan did not conduct stealth intervention in September and only entered the market to buy yen for U.S. dollars on Sept. 22 as announced, its first foray into the market to prop up the Japanese currency since 1998. Market players are scrutinising Japan's vast pool of foreign assets and intervention records for clues on how much more Japan might be willing to spend in its forays into the currency market, though authorities remain tight-lipped on intervention.

  • Blackstone, Pimco Stay Out of Net-Zero Group Even After Concessions

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after easing its terms, the world’s largest climate-finance coalition has failed to draw in some of the giants of investing.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsThe G

  • Binance’s CZ and FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Trade Barbs Over Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- Simmering tensions between the crypto industry’s two richest executives are spilling over into the already battered digital-asset market. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, B

  • FTX Exchange's Token FTT Plummets Below $22 as Binance-Led Selling Continues

    FTX’s native token has suffered as Binance began offloading large amounts of FTT as part of a new feud between the two exchanges.

  • Gold Fields ends its pursuit of Yamana after rival Canadian bid

    (Reuters) -South Africa's Gold Fields on Tuesday said it has ended its bid to acquire Yamana Gold Inc after the Canadian miner backed a $4.8 billion takeover bid from Agnico Eagle and Pan American Silver Corp. On May 31, Gold Fields announced a deal to acquire Yamana in an all-share transaction that then valued the Canadian firm at $6.7 billion, a valuation that declined when the suitor's shares slumped after the announcement. By Thursday's close, the Gold Fields offer was worth a little more than $4 billion.

  • CZ vs. SBF tweet exchange is no ‘fight,’ Binance CEO claims

    Binance chief executive officer Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said in a Twitter thread that he had no intention of picking a fight with FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • Bayer Profit Boosted by Demand for Seeds and Weed Killer

    (Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG posted earnings that narrowly topped estimates amid sustained demand for agricultural seeds and chemicals including the controversial weedkiller Roundup.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak H

  • Oil Slips as Swelling China Covid Cases Outweigh Fuel Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped as China’s renewed commitment to strict Covid-19 policies overshadowed a global market backdrop of shrinking fuel inventories. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks,

  • Midterms could result in 'a sense of stability’ or something 'a bit more troublesome’: Strategist

    AGF Investments Chief US Policy Strategist Greg Valliere joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Rick Newman to discuss the expected outcome of the 2022 midterm elections, the outlook for tax and economic policy, and what the election signals about a potential 2024 presidential run by Donald Trump.

  • Party City Stock Drops After Sales Outlook Cut for a Third Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Party City Holdco Inc.’s shares and bonds are reeling after the decoration supplier lowered its forecast for the third time this year and cut its headcount by 19%.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak

  • Bitcoin, Ether fall sharply as token linked to FTX takes a sharp tumble

    Concerns of another blowup in the crypto space was weighing on the sector Tuesday, as bitcoin fell below $20,000 for the first time since October.

  • Microsoft's $69 billion Activision bid faces EU antitrust probe

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft may have to offer concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard after regulators opened a full-scale investigation on Tuesday and warned about the impact of the deal. The U.S. software company, which announced the deal in January, is betting Activision's stable of games will help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony, with the latter critical of the deal. "The Commission's preliminary investigation shows that the transaction may significantly reduce competition on the markets for the distribution of console and PC video games, including multigame subscription services and/or cloud game streaming services, and for PC operating systems," the European Commission said in a statement.

  • Worried About Midterm Election? Here's Why It Doesn't Spell Disaster For Dow Jones, Stocks

    The Dow Jones has taken a beating in 2022, as has the popularity of Joe Biden. But investors are often rewarded richly after the midterms.

  • Yamana Backs Agnico-Pan American Offer Over Gold Fields Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Yamana Gold Inc. said it has entered an agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Pan American Silver Corp. after determining their takeover offer was superior to an earlier bid by Gold Fields Ltd.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillions