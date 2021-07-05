Morrisons: Bidding war looms for supermarket as rivals circle

·5 min read
A woman with a supermarket trolley outside Morrisons
A woman with a supermarket trolley outside Morrisons

A US investment firm is considering making a rival offer for Morrisons, days after the UK supermarket agreed to a £6.3bn ($8.7bn) takeover.

Apollo Global said it was considering the move, but no approach has yet been made to Morrisons.

It is the third firm to show an interest in the UK chain in two months, fuelling speculation of a bidding war.

On Saturday, Morrisons accepted an offer by another US investment group led by the owner of Majestic Wine.

The takeover bid - led by US private equity firm Fortress Investment Group - is subject to shareholder approval, but the supermarket group's directors are recommending it is accepted.

Morrisons is the UK's fourth largest UK supermarket chain, with nearly 500 shops and more than 110,000 staff.

In a short statement issued on Monday, Apollo said it was "in the preliminary stages of evaluating a possible offer for Morrisons".

However, it added: "No approach has been made to the board of Morrisons. There can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made."

Shares in Morrisons surged by 11% on Monday to 269p. That took it well past the 254p per share offered by Fortress over the weekend - itself a 42% premium on the retailer's share price before the offer period.

Morrisons share price graphic v2
Morrisons share price graphic v2

'Bidding war'

Neil Wilson, an analyst at Markets.com, said the offer "indicates investors believe there could be more juice to be squeezed from this particular bidding war".

"I think there could well be another offer or two and 280p might be seen before it's a knockout. We've talked fairly regularly about the amount of private equity money there is waiting for UK companies, which are cheap versus peers [overseas]."

Over the weekend, Morrisons boss Andrew Higginson said Morrison's "performance through the pandemic" had improved its standing and enabled it to enter discussions with Fortress from "a hard-won position of strength".

He said the consortium had a "full understanding and appreciation of the fundamental character of Morrisons".

Joshua A Pack, managing partner at Fortress, said the group was committed to being "good stewards of Morrisons".

Last month, Morrisons turned down an offer worth £5.5bn from a different private equity firm, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) , arguing the bid had significantly undervalued the business.

Under UK takeover rules, CD&R has until 17 July to come back with a firm offer. The Takeover Panel is yet to announce the deadline by which Apollo must clarify its intentions in relation to Morrisons.

Analysts have speculated that other private equity groups and e-commerce giant Amazon, which has a partnership with Morrisons, could also join the fray.

Analysis box by Dominic O&#39;Connell, business correspondent
Analysis box by Dominic O'Connell, business correspondent

You wait ages for a bidder to emerge for one of the UK's big supermarket chains, then three turn up at once. Speculation that Apollo might be a bidder for Morrisons has circulated since another US private equity firm, Clayton, Dubillier & Rice (CDR), lodged the first takeover offer for the supermarket chain a fortnight ago.

Morrisons then wrong-footed the market by announcing on Saturday morning that it had agreed a deal with a group of investors led by one of CDR's rivals, Fortress Investment. Now Apollo has indeed joined the fray, saying it is considering its own offer. While it has not yet approached the Morrisons' board, a statement to the stock exchange confirming an interest makes it clear this is more than just a passing fancy.

The market clearly expects a bid battle. This morning Morrisons shares were up 11% to 269p, well above the price agreed between the board and Fortress of 254p a share. CDR may return, Apollo is waiting in the wings, and some have still not given up hope of Amazon joining the fray. At the moment, however, Fortress, with a recommendation from the Morrisons' directors tucked into its back pocket, remains the favourite.

What now are the chances of copycat bids for the other two large quoted UK supermarket chains, Tesco and J Sainsbury? Tesco might be simply too big for a private equity raider - its current market capitalisation is nearly £18bn, nearly three times the size of the Morrisons deal. And at Sainsbury's there is a potential blocking shareholder in the shape of Qatar Holdings, which still owns 15% of the chain. If the Qataris can be brought on side, Sainsbury's could, perhaps, become a takeover target.

Private equity swoops

Large private equity firms have been targeting UK supermarkets, which they view as undervalued and attractive due to their large property portfolios.

Last year, Apollo lost out on buying Asda, Britain's third largest supermarket group, to the Issa brothers and TDR Capital.

As part of its offer, Fortress has made clear commitments not to sell off any of Morrisons' property and vowed to protect workers' jobs and pay.

Nevertheless, Labour urged ministers to ensure the group's commitments "are legally binding, and met". The Unite union said it would not co-operate with any sale without "unbreakable guarantees" on jobs and conditions.

Catherine Shuttleworth, head of retail research agency Savvy, told the BBC's Today programme: "Quite often private equity will look at the potential for growth, and what is there to do in these businesses. And it may be they think there's a lot more to go there and they could do something with it.

"It may be they are complementary to other businesses they've got and they believe they can put something into those businesses that will drive profit."

She said whoever ended up buying the chain was likely to make changes. However, they would be expected to stick to their commitments under UK takeover rules.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Unions warn workers at risk if face masks rules dropped

    Workers will be at risk of infection if facemask rules are dropped, unions say.

  • This July 4, Americans celebrate freedom from COVID-19

    CBS News senior correspondent Mark Strassmann reports on America's birthday and where we are as a country in terms of gaining our freedom from the virus.

  • Canada heatwave: Military on standby as lightning triggers more wildfires

    Lightning strikes following a huge heatwave have triggered more than 170 fires in British Columbia.

  • Independence Day traditions return as pandemic restrictions are eased

    Fourth of July traditions have returned after many celebrations were canceled in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Lilia Luciano reports.

  • Politics latest news: Government can't 'wash its hands' of responsibility, PM warned, ahead of July 19 announcement today

    Use your judgment on masks, Boris Johnson urges public Boris Johnson 'to deny Tory rebels vote on foreign aid cuts' Brexit protocol hurt NI's relationship with Britain, says new DUP leader Brandon Lewis delays law protecting Troubles veterans Coronavirus latest news: NHS will manage with rising cases after July 19 The Government has been told it "can't just wash its hands" of the responsibility to keep people safe, ahead of Boris Johnson's announcement setting out plans to go ahead with the July

  • Factbox-The challenges facing Amazon's new CEO, Andy Jassy

    Amazon.com Inc on Monday got a new chief executive: Andy Jassy, the mastermind behind its lucrative cloud computing division, who succeeds company founder Jeff Bezos. Here's a look at the business Jassy is taking over and the challenges that await him on the job. * Bezos incorporated Amazon exactly 27 years ago.

  • Wall Street Predicts This Dividend Stock Will Soar More Than 40%

    Baseball players and fans know all about the sacrifice play. Growth is ruled out in order to advance the goal of receiving steady income. While some dividend stocks might require the trade-off between growth and income, it's not a sacrifice that you necessarily have to make.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Income seekers will net anywhere from 7.5% to nearly 10% annually with these top-tier dividend stocks.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    The guru behind ARK Invest is bullish on these tech stocks -- and long-term investors should be too.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Cohu Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Surefire Growth Stocks That Can Go to the Moon

    In particular, retail traders have been buying shares and out-of-the-money call options in stocks with very high levels of short interest, with the purpose of effecting a short squeeze. In simple terms, traders are looking to send the share price for these volatile momentum stocks "to the moon." While I don't disagree that a company's share price can be proverbially sent to the moon, I don't see any of the so-called Reddit stocks getting there.

  • Why AMMO Shot 42.7% Higher in June

    Shares of AMMO (NASDAQ: POWW) lit up the market in June, rising 42.7% according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence following its announcement that it was being included in the Russell 2000 index and the Russell Microcap index. The ammunition manufacturer then reported fiscal fourth quarter earnings at the end of the month that showed sales and profits shot out the lights. Like other ammo makers and firearms manufacturers, AMMO is enjoying the fruits of an unprecedented boom in demand for guns.

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Moves You'll Ever Make

    In the book, author James Surowiecki laid out the case that "the many are smarter than the few." Take, for example, Robinhood's 100 most popular list. It includes the stocks most widely held by investors on the trading platform.

  • 10 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy according to Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy According to Reddit. Roth IRA accounts have been an attractive savings vehicle for many Americans over the […]

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    Patience can pay off for you, as well, if you put your money to work in game-changing businesses and allow your investment thesis to play out over time. If growth stocks tickle your fancy, one of the best investments you can make right now for the second half of 2021, and well beyond, is cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) software provider salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM). CRM software is used by consumer-facing businesses to optimize interactions and sales.

  • 3 Energy Stocks with High-Yield Dividends That Should Survive the Clean Energy Transition

    These companies are in solid positions even as the market slowly transitions to more environmentally friendly fuel sources.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in July

    First up is cryptocurrency exchange and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). Coinbase is popular given how quickly its revenue and profits surged in the first quarter as investors piled into the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum. To start with, there's nothing that prevents competing exchanges from undercutting Coinbase Global's fees.

  • 4 Tech Stocks for Growth-Oriented Investors

    These companies have improved quarterly sales and net income recently

  • China Widens Security Probe to Two More U.S.-Listed Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese government widened its probe of the country’s technology industry to two more U.S.-listed companies, targeting Full Truck Alliance Co. and Kanzhun Ltd. soon after launching a review into Didi Global Inc.The Cyberspace Administration of China said Monday new user registrations at the two companies’ online platforms will be halted during the probe in the interests of preserving national and data security. The move follows a similar action by the CAC to order the removal

  • GM Crushes Ford in Truck Wars but Loses Q2 Sales Crown to Toyota

    The global semiconductor shortage has weighed on auto production this year, constraining U.S. sales despite strong demand. Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) became the top-selling automaker in the U.S. for the first time ever, edging out General Motors (NYSE: GM).