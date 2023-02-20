Morrisons cuts food prices for second time in weeks

morrisons supermarket - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Morrisons is cutting food prices for the second time in less than a month as it battles to win back customers from Aldi and Lidl.

The supermarket said it will lower prices on a further 64 items including own-brand fresh produce such as potatoes and carrots, and essentials including rice and coffee. Prices are being reduced by almost a fifth on average.

David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons, said: “We are just seven weeks into 2023 and already this is our fifth significant price activity of the year. These latest price cuts follow hard on the heels of two notable in store price cuts involving well over 1,000 products, and two strong fuel promotions, demonstrating our determination and commitment to make a positive difference to our customers’ pockets.”

It marks an escalation of the price war between supermarkets as cost of living pressures force shoppers to hunt around for the best deals. Last year Morrisons lost its spot as Britain’s fourth biggest supermarket after it was overtaken by Aldi.

On Wednesday, Waitrose cut prices across hundreds of groceries by investing a record £100m. Nearly a quarter of the price cuts were lowered by 20pc, Waitrose said.

Asda, meanwhile, on Friday said it would lock prices on 600 branded and own-label items until the end of May to help customers budget better.

Morrisons said in January that price cuts had already driven more people back into its stores, with like-for-like sales in the three weeks before Christmas up 2.5pc, excluding fuel. This is compared to a 6.4pc decline in the second quarter and 3.1pc decline in the third quarter. Mr Potts said the supermarket had "very much turned up the gas on price cuts".

Research by Which? showed Aldi is currently Britain’s cheapest supermarket, with a shopping basket of 48 groceries costing an average of £81.63 in December. By comparison a basket of similar items cost £97.12 at Morrisons, making it the third most expensive supermarket, with only Waitrose and Ocado costing more.

Recent figures suggest that pressure on shoppers may be easing, after inflation slowed for the third month in a row in January.