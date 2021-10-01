Morrisons' fate to be decided in $10 billion Saturday shootout

FILE PHOTO: A flag flies outside a Morrisons supermarket in New Brighton
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Davey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By James Davey

LONDON (Reuters) - The outcome of a $10 billion six-month battle to buy British supermarket chain Morrisons will be decided in a one-day auction on Saturday overseen by the Takeover Panel.

The shoot out will pit U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier and Rice (CD&R), whose 285 pence a share bid was recommended by Morrisons' board in August, against a consortium led by the Softbank owned Fortress Investment Group.

CD&R is being advised by Terry Leahy, who was CEO of Tesco for 14 years to 2011.

Bradford, northern England, based Morrisons started out as an egg and butter merchant in 1899. It listed its shares in 1967 and is Britain's fourth-largest grocer after market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda.

The battle for Morrisons is the most high-profile amid a raft of bids for British companies this year, reflecting private equity's appetite for cash-generating UK assets.

The Takeover Panel, which governs M&A deals in the UK, moved to an auction process because neither suitor has declared their offers final.

The contest will consist of a maximum of five rounds.

In the first round, either suitor may increase their bid. If neither does, CD&R's existing agreed offer wins.

In the event of a higher bid in round one, the other suitor can raise their own bid in three subsequent rounds.

If there still isn't a winner, both offerors may make an increased bid in a fifth and final round.

To prevent a draw any fifth round offer by Fortress must be at an "even" number of pence, while CD&R must bid at an "odd" number of pence.

The panel will make a statement on Saturday once the auction has completed.

Morrisons has until Tuesday to make its recommendation, but could make a statement as early as Saturday after its board meets after the auction.

Given that the board has previously agreed offers from both parties it is expected to recommend shareholders accept the highest bid at a shareholder meeting slated for Oct. 19.

Morrisons shares closed at 295 pence on Thursday, indicating investors expect a higher bid.

Both CD&R and Fortress have committed to retain Morrisons' Bradford headquarters and its existing management team led by CEO David Potts, execute its strategy, not sell its freehold store estate and to maintain staff pay rates. The commitments are not, however, legally binding.

A victory for CD&R would reunite Leahy with Potts and Morrisons chairman Andrew Higginson, two of his closest lieutenants at Tesco.

Potts, who joined Tesco as a 16-year-old shelf-stacker, will make more than 10 million pounds from selling his Morrisons shares to the victor.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Final Days of the World’s Oldest Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- After more than 500 years as a pillar of prosperity in the hills of Tuscany and a decade or so as a byword for dysfunction, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA appears to be entering the final chapter of its history. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and Dr

  • GM CEO Mary Barra Is Head of the Business Roundtable. What It Means for the Auto Industry and Tesla.

    The Business Roundtable—a group of more than 150 CEOs, including the heads of Apple, Alphabet, and Ford—has named General Motors CEO Mary Barra as its head.

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Soared 40% Today

    After barely making one debt payment last week, and apparently missing another, China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F) got a reprieve Wednesday -- even as rumors swirled that the company may have missed a third payment today. As Reuters reports today, at least "some" of Evergrande's bondholders say they have not yet received their coupon payments on $47.5 million in interest due from Evergrande Wednesday. Now, that sounds like bad news, but here's the thing: Quoting "sources," Reuters also says (and other media outlets confirm) that Evergrande has reached a deal to sell to state-owned Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group a 1.75 billion-share stake that Evergrande holds in Shengjing Bank.

  • Rally in Dollar Poses New Challenge to China Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s already fragile economic recovery from the pandemic is facing a new challenge -- a relentless rally in the U.S. dollar.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe U.S. currency’s surge is helpi

  • Sales Plunge May Hasten Asset Disposals: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s property sales likely plunged last month, which may force the embattled developer to accelerate assets sales to ease a cash crunch, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and Drough

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to US$0.64. Although the...

  • 3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends

    Dividend stocks can be one of your biggest wealth-building investments, provided you choose the right stocks. High yields do not necessarily make a dividend stock great, as a dividend yield is simply a function of a stock's price, which can fluctuate. On the other hand, stocks that consistently grow their dividends often turn out to be the best dividend stocks in the long run in terms of total shareholder returns.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 97% Upside, According to Wall Street

    During an age where we can browse the internet on our refrigerators, semiconductors have become the single most important manufacturing component in a growing number of industries. The supply constraints have caused prices to rise materially, and major automakers expect that to continue well into 2022. The semiconductor shortage spells opportunity for semiconductor-service powerhouse Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU), which is already delivering soaring growth.

  • Lordstown Nears Deal to Sell Ohio Plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp., the electric-truck maker running low on cash, is near an agreement to sell its highly politicized Ohio factory to Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHS

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • The dollar store is officially dead

    For years, Dollar Tree was the only big dollar store chain to stick to a $1 price cap. Inflation and investor pressure just put an end to that.

  • The problem with individual stock buying

    Buying and selling individual stocks is a hobby for rich people that, over the course of the pandemic, also became a hobby for millions of new investors using free trading apps. But given the number of conflicts involved, it's a hobby that many people should probably give up.Why it matters: In recent days we've seen shock headlines about the stock-trading activities of judges and corporate insiders. Two Federal Reserve presidents resigned after they were revealed to be actively trading the marke

  • Investing in These 2 Top Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    To achieve that goal, many shrewdly turn to the stock market. Investing in stocks allows your money to grow substantially more than, say, in a traditional savings account. Of course, the stock market also comes with risks, but picking the right companies to invest in could help you hit that coveted $1 million mark before you retire.