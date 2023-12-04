Morrissey Boulevard bridge will be stuck open for ‘number of hours’, MSP says
A bridge on a well-traveled Boston-area road will be stuck open for an extended period, Massachusetts State Police told Boston 25 Sunday.
A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told Boston 25 that the Dorchester Bay Bridge on Morrissey Boulevard, also known as the Beades Bridge, will be stuck open as crews begin a process that will take “a number of hours to fix”.
State Police also say that there are road closures in effect to divert traffic around the out-of-commission drawbridge.
The bridge first became stuck around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, state police said.
MassDOT alerted travelers to the travel snafu shortly after 7:00 p.m. Around 7:30, they also stated that repair crews were on scene and evaluating the structure.
In #Boston Dorchester Bay Bridge, also known as Beades Bridge, carries Morrissey Boulevard traffic, stuck in up position. Detours in place
— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 4, 2023
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
