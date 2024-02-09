Morristown continues and adds to St. Patrick's Day Parade tradition that began in 1780

Not every Irish man or woman elevated to grand marshal status for St. Patrick's Day in Morristown gets two parades. But Jack Haren will.

A 48-year resident of neighboring Morris Plains, Haren will march on Saturday, Feb. 17, in his home borough, where the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Morris County will present the first-ever St. Patrick's Day "publicity" parade to celebrate Haren's selection to lead the St. Patrick's Day parade in Morristown on March 9.

"This one was totally sprung on me," said Haren, 76, a U.S. Army veteran and retired certified public accountant. "The town council approved it a few nights ago."

He was in Ireland with his wife, Eileen, and two of his adult children last July when he got a call from parade trustees to tell him he had been selected as grand marshal for the Morristown parade, an honor that left him "quite emotional."

"We had gone down to County Kerry when I got the call," Haren said. "The serendipity of that moment, to be where my mother was born. I just wish she could have been there to hear the news. "

He called it an "understatement" when asked if he was shocked by the honor. "I had never even considered. It was a bridge too far. Both my parents were born in Ireland. I grew up steeped in Irish culture. This is my core."

Jack Haren grew up in the Bronx

Born and raised in upper Manhattan, Haren received his high school education at Power Memorial Academy, where his classmates included future NBA legend Lou Alcindor, who later changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

After earning a degree at Fordham University, he received a commission into the Army and served two years in the Signal Corps, during which time he married Eileen, his high school sweetheart.

His professional career included 42 years in the paper and forest products industry, including Union Camp in Wayne.

Jack Haren and his wife, Eileen, during one of their many visits to Ireland. Haren is the grand marshal of the 2024 Morristown St. Patrick's Day parade on March 9.

He later became a community leader

Haren's involvement in community activities began in 1983 when he became scoutmaster for the Boy Scout troop at St. Virgil’s Church. He joined the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick in the 1990s and became a very active member. serving as co-chair of the Heritage Committee.

More recently, Haren has been the engine behind the local chapter of Wreaths Across America, which raises funds to place decorative wreaths on military veteran graves during the Christmas season. Over the past four years, the number of sponsored wreaths placed at the historic Holy Rood cemetery in Morris Township has grown from 56 to more than 750 per year.

At home, Haren and his wife raised three children, Christine, Michelle and John. All of them will march with their parents along with Haren's grandchildren, Tatum and Jack, a brother and a cousin.

"The grand marshals can walk or ride," he said. "I'm a walker and I think Eileen is up for it, too."

How the parade will honor him

One of the biggest of its kind in New Jersey, the event was first organized in Wharton in 1979 by the Irish American Association of Northwest Jersey. The group later partnered with the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Morris County to move it to Morristown in 1991, where it has marched ever since.

The Morristown parade on March 9 will begin at noon, starting at Town Hall and marching down South Street to the Green. On Saturday, Feb. 17, the Morris Plains parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Simons Memorial Park and proceed down Mountain Way. It later turns onto Glenbrook Road to Haren's home of 30 years. The half-mile parade will conclude there with a ceremony and light refreshments.

Haren said the Friendly Sons raise money throughout the year to pay for parade expenses and for charity. Last year's proceeds netted $50,000 donated to local causes. The funds raised also cover the entire cost of the parade, including police and the post-parade DPW cleanup.

St. Patrick's parades have a long tradition in Morris

The Morristown parade takes place not far from Jockey Hollow, part of Morristown National Historic Park as an encampment site for George Washington's American Revolution Army, Haran said.

It was there, Haren said, that one of the first St. Patrick's Day parades in the United States took place during the hard winter of 1779-1780. According to historical records, Irish soldiers fought on both sides of the war, but more sided with the states. Washington ordered work parties to cease for one day so about one-quarter of his Army could celebrate its Irish heritage.

The St. Patrick's Day parade in New York dates back to 1762 and is considered the first of its kind in the colonies. But the Jockey Hollow parade came after the Declaration of Independence united the 13 states as an independent nation.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: St. Patrick's Day tradition in Morristown expanded for 2024