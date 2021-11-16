Morristown man accused of killing 3-year-old faces elevated charge, is offered plea deal

Lori Comstock, Morristown Daily Record
·3 min read

A Morris County grand jury elevated a murder charge against a Morristown man accused of killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old son, finding an aggravating factor that could keep him in prison for life if he is convicted.

Edwin Urbina, 28, pleaded not guilty on Monday to eight counts, including first-degree murder, child endangering and hindering charges, stemming from the August beating death of the toddler in an East Hanover hotel room. A grand jury can consider increasing the potential sentencing length of a defendant due to several factors, including the murder of a child under the age of 14, according to New Jersey law.

Defendants face between 30 years and life in prison for murder in the state but are eligible for parole release after 30 years. If convicted, Urbina could be sentenced to serve mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole due to the added factor.

In an effort to resolve the case before trial, prosecutors during a virtual court hearing on Monday offered Urbina a 50-year prison term in exchange for a guilty plea to murder. He would have to serve roughly 42½ years before being eligible for parole.

Morris courts: New York man charged in fatal Florham Park crash won't accept plea offers for prison

Sharon Kean, Urbina's defense attorney, did not say whether her client would accept the offer but said she is still awaiting evidence from prosecutors, including surveillance videos.

Prosecutors say Urbina used a slipper or sandal to beat the child in the early-morning hours between Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 while the boy's mother, Krystal Straw, was at work. The toddler was pronounced dead at 5 a.m. on Aug. 13 at Morristown Medical Center and had severe bruises to his buttocks, face, back and legs, police said.

Straw, 28, also made an appearance before a Morris County judge on Monday and pleaded not guilty to seven counts handed up by a grand jury, including endangering, tampering and hindering charges. Prosecutors say she lied to police about what happened leading up to her son's death.

Straw was offered a plea deal for 13 years in prison in exchange for guilty pleas to two counts of endangering and one count for hindering. Tracy Denholtz, her defense attorney, did not immediately say whether she would accept the offer.

Prosecutors say Urbina and Straw were in a relationship before he went to prison in 2018 for a series of robberies, and then resumed their relationship after he was paroled in 2020. Straw allegedly told police she was alone with her two children when she noticed her son was having trouble breathing. She said she attempted CPR and rushed him to the hospital, but in the moment after her son's death, medical staff said, they heard her tell her daughter, "Don't tell anyone what happened."

Morris County news: COVID-19 spike shuts down Morristown High School, learning to continue remotely

The girl later told police that she believed her brother died at the hotel after Urbina hit the boy repeatedly.

Police said they found evidence Straw attempted to move Urbina's boxes and bags from the hotel to hide his presence there. Prosecutors also said Urbina instructed Straw via text message not to mention his name and to deny his involvement in the injuries, messages she later deleted. She allegedly drove Urbina to an unknown location before driving her son to the hospital.

Urbina was placed in custody four days after the boy's death, having turned himself in to police.

Urbina and Straw are expected back in court in December.

Lori Comstock can be reached on Twitter: @LoriComstockNJH, on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/LoriComstockNJH or by phone: 973-383-1194.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Morristown NJ man faces elevated charge, offered plea in boy's death

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Two Arkansas men admit to trafficking 6-year-old, sexually assaulting her

    Two Arkansas men have confessed to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after a hospital found she was suffering from multiple sexually transmitted diseases.

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • 'Ghost Guns': Firearm Kits Bought Online Fuel Epidemic of Violence

    CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Max Mendoza’s parents awakened just after dawn to a gunshot and ran from their bedroom to find their 12-year-old son propped against the couch, eyes wide in pain, terror and surprise. “It’s the real one,” Max whispered, clutching his chest, seemingly astounded that a weapon resembling a toy could end his life in an instant. But it did. Investigators in this city just south of San Diego are still trying to determine exactly what happened on that Saturday morning in July — if

  • ‘Walgreens fed my family’: inside the San Francisco stores closing over ‘retail theft’

    The drugstores are at the center of debate over crime. But closures threaten an affordable staple of many communities A Walgreens in San Francisco’s historic Mission District is scheduled to close on 17 November. Photograph: Boris Zharkov/The Guardian In mid-October Walgreens announced the impending closure of five of its San Francisco stores. “Retail theft” had risen to unsustainable levels despite increased investment in security, the chain said. It was time to give up. In the months before th

  • Missouri Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting of Black Man In His Backyard Awaits Verdict After Week-Long Trial with Claims of Planted Gun, Cops’ Unlawful Entry

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • Isabella Kalua's adoptive parents accused of duct-taping and leaving daughter in dog cage 'plenty of times' as sibling watched on, according to new court documents

    Her sister, who was not named, told authorities that Isabella "was in a dog cage, duct tape on her mouth and nose, and she didn't wake up."

  • Judge Rebukes Ahmaud Arbery Suspect Lawyer After Mistrial Request

    Stephen B. Morton/GettyA Georgia judge presiding over the trial for the three alleged murders of Ahmaud Arbery denied a mistral request on Monday—before rebuking one defense attorney for his past comments about Black pastors in the courtroom. “Your words have an impact on a lot of what is going on,” Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley told defense attorney Kevin Robert Gough, who is representing suspect William Bryan. “Emotions are neither unreasonable or unexpected in a murder

  • Missing teen girl found, wasn’t kidnapped by ex-boyfriend, Pennsylvania police say

    Police were searching for the girl and her ex.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse Prosecutor Uses ‘Road House’ Image in Closing Arguments

    "You don't bring a gun to a fistfight," Assistant DA Thomas Binger says

  • Two arrested in Eula High School 'hazing' incident, charged with sexual assault

    According to Callahan County Sheriff Eric Pechacek, Jonathan Romer, 17, and Paxton Rock, 18, turned themselves in to authorities over the weekend.

  • Runaway New Jersey Teen’s Mom Threw Bleach in Her Eyes: Prosecutors

    Essex County Prosecutor’s OfficeA teenage girl who disappeared for nearly a month told investigators she’d run away to escape horrific abuse at the hands of her mother, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.Jashyah Moore, 14, detailed extreme instances of neglect and mistreatment by her mother, Jamie Moore, over a number of years. The complaint describes Moore’s abuse, alleging she stabbed her daughter in the shoulder with a steak knife, “causing a lacer

  • Defense lawyers in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial called for a mistrial because Arbery's mother cried in court

    The judge denied the request, and said a defense lawyer's earlier statement calling for Black pastors to be barred from the court was "reprehensible."

  • Female suspect wanted for shooting at woman at Detroit liquor store

    Detroit Police have released surveillance video that shows a woman unloading multiple shots into a car as a woman was trying to leave a liquor store earlier this month.

  • Four Kenyan police jailed for manslaughter of British aristocrat

    Kenya's High Court on Monday jailed four policemen found guilty of the manslaughter of Alexander Monson, the son of a British aristocrat who was found dead in a police cell in the beach town of Diani in 2012. Judge Eric Ogola issued the verdicts in the coastal city of Mombasa at the end of a high-profile case that has shone a spotlight on police brutality in the East African country. "This should send a strong message to the Kenyan police force to have respect for human life," the victim's mother, Hilary Monson, told the court, fighting back tears.

  • Defense tries to have Jesse Jackson removed from court in trial for Ahmaud Arbery death

    (Reuters) -A lawyer for one of the three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, in their southern Georgia neighborhood failed in an attempt to have the judge remove civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson from the courtroom on Monday. The same lawyer, Kevin Gough, made a similarly unsuccessful attempt last week to get the court to prevent any more "Black pastors" attending the trial after the Rev. Al Sharpton, another civil rights leader, was seen sitting with Arbery's parents in the public gallery. After the jury was sent out, Gough stood in the Glynn County Superior Court and said he objected to what he called "an icon in the civil rights movement" sitting between Arbery's parents.

  • NYC Central Park rape suspect was on probation for an eerily similar attack in Miami-Dade

    A South Florida man arrested on allegations of rape at New York City’s Central Park was on probation for an eerily similar attack in Sunny Isles Beach in 2020.