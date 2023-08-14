Morristown man charged in weekend hit-and-run that left pedestrian dead

A Morristown man was arrested following a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead near the train station over the weekend, authorities said.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office detailed the arrest Monday morning of Jermaine Edwards, 51, in the crash that took place in the area of Lafayette Avenue and Lackawanna Place at 9:01 p.m. Saturday.

Officers determined a man was struck by a motor vehicle that then fled the scene, according to a press release. The victim was not identified by the prosecutor's office.

An investigation revealed Edwards was driving the vehicle in the crash. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and is being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

The Morristown Police Department and Morris County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Morristown Police Department at 973-538-2200.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Morristown NJ man charged in fatal hit-and-run by train station