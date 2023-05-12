Morristown man found guilty in 2019 sex assault on Demarest girl, prosecutor says

HACKENSACK — A Morristown man was convicted on Friday of sexually assaulting a child at her family’s home in Demarest more than three years ago, authorities said.

Witnesses for the state convinced a jury that Alejandro Velásquez-Martínez, 48, assaulted the girl, who was under the age of 13, when he was at the home to repair tiles on the morning of Aug. 19, 2019, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

The jury returned a guilty verdict after a four-day trial in the courtroom of Judge Nina Remson. He was convicted of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The state was represented by assistant prosecutors Meredith Kunz and Katie McLaughlin.

Velásquez-Martínez now faces a minimum prison term of 25 years, without parole; he is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

