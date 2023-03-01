Morristown man found guilty of murder in beating death of East Hanover toddler

MORRISTOWN — A jury on Wednesday found a Morristown man guilty of aggravated murder in the fatal beating of his girlfriend's 3-year-old boy inside an East Hanover hotel room in 2021.

Edwin Urbina, 29, could face the rest of his life in prison following the decision by the 12-member jury of eight women and four men, who emerged from behind closed doors Wednesday morning following Tuesday morning's tense closing arguments. Jurors deliberated for roughly three hours hours over two days before coming to a unanimous verdict.

Urbina was also found guilty of seven additional charges including three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of tampering and one count of hindering.

Urbina, whose alleged weeks-long abuse of the toddler before jurors found he served the boy a fatal blow to the abdomen on Aug. 13, 2021, showed no emotion as he sat and heard the verdict before officers placed him in handcuffs. He lifted his arm away from an officer several times as he was led, with wrists and ankles cuffed, out of the courtroom.

The courtroom was filled to capacity with two family members sitting in a third-row bench and members of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office filling out the rest.

Defense attorney Joel Harris, who was quick to depart the courtroom, declined to comment. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office is withholding comment pending Urbina's sentencing, which is scheduled for March 16. His sentencing will precede his co-defendant, Krystal Straw, the boy's mother, who is also scheduled to be sentenced the same day. In January, Straw pleaded guilty to seven charges including endangering the welfare of a child, witness and evidence tampering and hindering. Prosecutors will not recommend a sentence for Straw to serve and will leave it at the discretion of a judge.

Prosecutors at trial argued Urbina struck the boy in the abdomen using a slipper or sandal around 2:14 a.m. on a sweltering summer night inside the OYO Hotel in East Hanover. The boy, whose body was covered in fresh abrasions and bruises, a medical examiner testified, was being cared for by Urbina, whom he called "dad," while Straw was working the night shift at QuickChek. Straw's daughter, and the boy's sister, testified she saw her "dad" hit the boy in what prosecutors argued was likely the hit that killed the boy.

Prosecutors called 23 witnesses to the stand throughout the four-day trial, which included eyewitnesses, medical experts and the young girl, whose testimony Harris used to point at least some blame on Straw for the boy's death. Harris painted a picture for jurors of a mother who had previously hit her child — the young girl admitted she had seen her mom strike her brother before — and contended that it was possible Straw was in the hotel room when the boy was killed.

Defense attorneys had planned to call a forensic expert, Straw and Urbina to the stand, but opted against it, and rested their case without calling a single witness.

