Morristown man pleads guilty in 2021 fatal brick attack at train station

A Morristown man admitted Wednesday that he used a brick to bludgeon to death an acquaintance on the steps of the town's train station in 2021.

Lamar Harris, 34, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the death of Matthew Palla, 60, also of Morristown, admitting he grabbed the brick from a nearby construction site and struck the man over the head once during an argument over money. The 2007 Morristown High School graduate was initially indicted on murder charges and potentially faced up to life in prison, but his defense attorney cut a deal with prosecutors after a hearing last week for a 20-year prison sentence.

Harris will serve 17 years in prison, or roughly 85% of the sentence, under an agreement with prosecutors, but a judge has the discretion to impose a sentence between 10 and 30 years under state law. Harris' attorney, Elizabeth Martin, will seek a 16-year sentence, saying she has documents that will weigh in her client's favor.

Harris was "hanging out" with Palla on March 28, 2021, when they argued at the Morristown Train Station over $800 that Palla had on him, Martin said Wednesday during the in-person hearing in the Morris County courthouse. Harris, who admitted he had been drinking and using crack cocaine, took the cash from Palla without permission, grabbed a brick nearby and struck Palla over the head.

Harris admitted he disregarded the risk that the blow to Palla's head could have killed him. Harris said he used a "good amount of force" when he struck Palla, who fell to the ground and was bleeding, he said. Harris said he did not call 911 and that he fled the scene.

An aggravated manslaughter charge, which is a first-degree crime, differs from murder in that a person does not plan the death ahead of time and instead acts recklessly and with extreme indifference to human life. Murder is purposeful.

Harris also pleaded guilty to third-degree theft, reduced from a robbery charge, for stealing Palla's cash. The deal calls for him to serve a concurrent five-year sentence on the charge. He will pay back the $800 to the victim's family, prosecutors said.

Story continues

Morris courts: Victim speaks out at Rockaway café owner's sentencing for criminal sexual contact

Police responded to the Morristown Train Station on Morris Street around 12:30 a.m. on March 29, 2021, after multiple people reported finding Palla's body on the station's main platform. Palla had blunt force trauma to his face and head, and a bloodied brick was found nearby, police said.

It is believed Palla was killed between 11:31 and 11:34 p.m. on March 28, 2021, when Harris was seen on surveillance video fleeing the station, according to court records.

Harris, who was temporarily homeless, was arrested on March 31, 2021, while asleep on a bench in the train station. Police said he was found with a sock, jacket and shoe covered in blood.

Court records show that Harris and Palla had eaten pizza at 7-Eleven on Morris Street just minutes before the killing. A clerk inside the store told police that Palla had $800 on him and was "nonchalantly" flashing it around, Harris' prior defense attorney, Brittany Calzone, said during a hearing shortly after Harris' arrest.

Calzone had argued there was no evidence linking her client to the crime, including a lack of DNA, fingerprints and witnesses. There was no surveillance video at the train station, and other videos depicted shadows, but no discernible figures, the attorney said.

A judge held Harris in custody but revisited the issue after Calzone contended that police arrested the wrong man. The judge, while saying it was plausible it was another person, said there was motive, opportunity and plausible arguments by prosecutors that pointed to Harris as the prime suspect.

Sentencing is scheduled for the end of July.

Lori Comstock can also be reached on Twitter: @LoriComstockNJH, on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/LoriComstockNJH or by phone: 973-383-1194.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Morristown NJ: Guilty plea in train station brick attack