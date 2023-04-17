Morristown man sentenced to 69 years for 2021 kidnapping, sex assault

A Morristown man was sentenced to 69 years in prison last week for a 2021 kidnapping and sexual assault that also uncovered multiple drug offenses, local police and the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.

Tyrone Ellison, 36, was arrested in February 2021. Prosecutors alleged he approached his victim in Newark on Feb. 13 of that year, offered him a place to stay for the night and drove him back to Ellison’s Morristown residence.

The man told police he fell asleep and woke to Ellison "contacting his intimate parts," according to a statement released by the prosecutor's office Friday. The victim said Ellison showed him a handgun, would not allow him to use his cell phone and kept him confined him to the residence for most of the day. Ellison later struck the man when he attempted to end another act of unwanted touching, according to the prosecutor's statement.

But the victim was later able to secretly send a message to his mother and, when she arrived, ran out of the Ellison's home to her waiting car, authorities said.

Police who later investigated the scene found several packages of methamphetamine that appeared packaged for distribution, along with text conversations on Ellison’s phone relating to drug distribution, the prosecutor said.

A jury found Ellison guilty on Nov. 14 of last year after an 11-day trial in state Superior Court in Morristown. He was sentenced Friday by Judge Ralph E. Amirata, according to the statement.Ellison was considered a "persistent offender" and thus was sentenced to 60 years in state prison on the first-degree kidnapping charge and a consecutive sentence of nine years on a second-degree charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. Ellison also received a merged five-year sentence for third-degree possession of a controlled substance and a concurrent five-year sentence for third-degree aggravated sexual assault.

Ellison will not be eligible for release for "approximately 51 years," Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll estimated in the statement.

