Morristown man sentenced to five years for fatal hit-and-run this summer

A former Morristown man was sentenced to five years in state prison on Friday for a fatal hit-and-run in the town this summer, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office announced.

On Aug. 12 of this year, Francis Alvarado-Trejo, 40, of Morristown, was hit and killed near the town train station in the area of Lafayette Avenue and Lackawanna Place.

Jermaine Edwards, a driver for a taxi service, was later arrested and pleaded guilty on Oct. 18 to knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, the prosecutor stated. He has been held at the Morris County Correctional Facility since his arrest.

Judge Ralph E. Amirata also imposed a five-year license suspension on Edwards following his release from prison.

The Morristown Town Council voted in September to revoke the license of Enslin's LLC/G&S Car Service after a long list of violations were uncovered following the hit-and-run death.

Staff writer Kyle Morel contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Morristown NJ man sentenced for fatal 2023 hit-and-run