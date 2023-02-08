Morristown woman found after month-long disappearance

A 25-year-old Morristown woman has been found exactly a month after she disappeared, authorities said.

Imani Glover was located as a result of "the extensive cooperative efforts" of several law enforcement agencies, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on Wednesday morning. The agency did not say when or where she was found.

Imani Glover, 25, of Morristown, was last seen in New York City Jan. 4.

The Morristown and New York City police departments worked with the county prosecutor's Missing Persons Unit to find Glover, who was reported missing by her mother Jan. 8. She had last been seen by a family member on Jan. 4 in the area of 239 West 15th St. in New York City.

Another woman, Destiny Owens, 29, of East Orange, was reported missing Dec. 24 and was believed to be with Glover, according to previous reports. Wednesday's press release did not contain any information on her whereabouts.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Morristown NJ woman found after month-long disappearance