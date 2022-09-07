Morrisville man found guilty of killing girlfriend at Falls motel

A Morrisville man was found guilty at trial of killing his girlfriend at a Falls motel last year.

On Wednesday, following a two-day bench trial, Judge Raymond McHugh found Evan Marquis Smith, 38, guilty in the July 2021 slaying of Jamie Beighley. The 39-year-old Levittown woman died from her injuries days after the assault.

Smith was found guilty on all charges, including third-degree murder, aggravated assault and strangulation, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office. Sentencing was deferred for three months.

Court documents show state police and emergency medical personnel were called to New Falls Motel at 201 Lincoln Highway for a report of someone in cardiac arrest about 11:45 p.m. July 1, 2021.

Smith was performing CPR on Beighley when police arrived, and he became combative and difficult, according to authorities. He then ran out of the room and fled in a vehicle, nearly hitting an ambulance in the process, court documents state.

Beighley had no pulse and had blood around her mouth and nose, Falls police said. After first responders established a pulse for Beighley, she was taken to Jefferson Bucks Hospital for treatment.

Not long after, police found Smith in a vehicle on Hunter Drive, charging documents state. Smith told police that things got "out of hand" with Beighley, according to authorities.

In an interview with police, Smith said he and Beighley had been together for about 19 years, and that they were staying at the motel, according to court documents. The two found a methamphetamine rock and smoked it before going to New Jersey for a new tire, police said.

On their way back, the two picked up alcohol and got into a "heated argument" in their motel room, court documents state. Smith admitted he choked Beighley until she was unconscious, police said.

Smith had numerous cuts and scratches on his face, chest and back, according to officials.

Police said autopsy results showed Beighley's cause of death was strangulation.

Falls police initially charged Smith with assault and related offenses. Investigators filed a charge of homicide after Beighley died from her injuries days later.

Beighley was described as one of the "kindest souls," according to her obituary. She was known for her big heart, generosity, love for her family and friends, and her "silly ways," her obituary states. Beighley left behind five children and one grandchild.

