Morro Bay fish market hit by new crab thief. And it’s offering a reward

A Morro Bay fish market is offering a reward to anyone who can help police catch a man who stole $3,000 worth of king crab from the waterfront business Monday evening.

“Do you recognize this man and his dogs?” Giovanni’s Fish Market & Galley asked in a Tuesday Facebook post.

The man drives a dark or black small SUV, and has two black-and-white “border collie type dogs,” Giovanni’s said in the post.

The market will give $1,000 to anyone who helps find the suspect.

“We have a saying in our business and it’s ‘Make them Facebook famous,’ ” market owner Giovanni DeGarimore told The Tribune.

In April 2001, a burglar broke into the restaurant’s seafood tanks and stole live crabs. Weeks after that burglary, vandal caused thousands of dollars in damage to the restaurant’s electrical system.

Security footage from Giovanni’s Fish Market in Morro Bay shows a man the market says stole $3000 worth of King Crab on May 1, 2023. The market is offering a $1000 reward to anyone who helps the police detain him.

In both cases, Giovanni’s posted security footage of the incidents to Facebook. The posts led to both men being caught and eventually convicted for the crimes and ordered to pay restitution, DeGarimore said.

Police arrested three people on suspicion of stealing the market’s tip jar in July 2021.

DeGarimore said a man suspected of stealing a tank of live crabs eight months ago still on the loose.

According to the market’s website, king crab costs anywhere from $60 to $100 per pound depending on the variation and type.

DeGarimore said he is very thankful to the restaurant’s supporters and the Morro Bay Police Department for their help in holding people who target the business accountable.

He asks anyone with information to call the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225.