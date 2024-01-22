Morrow County sheriff: Glouster man discovered in Chesterhill basement with gunshot wound

CHESTERHILL − The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred at 7:44 a.m. Friday at a residence on Coal Street in the Village of Chesterhill.

Authorities received a phone call that someone had been shot in the basement of their home. First responders arrived to find Trey D. Dixon, 32 of Glouster, dead of a single gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's office.

Several witnesses were interviewed, but no arrests had been made.

First arriving on scene were the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Chesterhill Fire Department and M&M Emergency Medical Services. The crime scene unit of the Washington County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to process evidence from the scene. Also assisting with the investigation is the Southeastern Ohio Major Crimes Task Force and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The Morgan County Coroner's Office was also present and has ordered an autopsy. The Morgan County Prosecutor's Office has been briefed on the current preliminary information and is involved with the case.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Morrow sheriff's office: Glouster man found dead in Chesterhill home