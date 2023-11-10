Morsels owner arrested on suspicion of three felony counts

Nov. 10—TRAVERSE CITY — The owner of the downtown coffee shop Morsels was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony counts following a lengthy investigation, Traverse City Police Department officials reported today.

Ed Witkowski, 49, from Traverse City, first purchased the business from its previous owners in 2021.

Law enforcement personnel said they would not be releasing or confirming his name until after he had been arraigned and had his charges read to him.

Based on property records, jail records and court records, the Record-Eagle was able to confirm Witkowski is the man in question.

The arrest comes after TCPD detectives executed two search warrants at Witkowski's home and business last month. They first investigated Witkowski for a month and a half for "illegal surveillance activities," according to a release from the department.

Department officials declined to comment on what exactly those activities were, citing the pending court case and investigation.

The Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office authorized an arrest warrant for Witkowski on three felony counts: using a computer to commit a crime, capturing/distributing images of an unclothed person and lying to a police officer.

He was then arrested at his home on North Oak Street at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday, according to police reports.

"The suspect was lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail without incident," the TCPD release states. "The case remains open pending additional investigation."

Morsels remained open for regular business on Friday.