Morsels owner released on bond

Nov. 14—TRAVERSE CITY — A downtown business owner facing five felony counts that allege illegal surveillance activities and distribution of nude photos has been released on bond.

Morsels' owner, Edward Witkowski, 49, was arrested late last week and released less than 24 hours later from the Grand Traverse County Jail. Bond was set at 10% of $50,000; he paid $12,500 for his release, records indicate.

Witkowski's arraignment is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. Nov. 29 via Grand Traverse County 86th District Court Magistrate Tammi Rodgers' YouTube channel.

According to the Traverse City Police Department, Witkowski's arrest came after a month-and-a-half investigation into alleged "illegal surveillance activities," and two search warrants executed in the early-morning hours at his business, Morsels, and his North Oak Street home.

Those searches took place at the end of October, according to releases from the department.

Law enforcement officials declined to comment exactly on what they believe the illegal activities entailed, citing an ongoing investigation.

Last Thursday, Witkowski was arrested at his home by police officers on a warrant that listed three felony counts.

The Grand Traverse Prosecutor's Office later added two additional counts, making a total of five felony charges filed against him.

The charges include one count of using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person and one count of lying to a police officer.

Convictions on those charges could result in a maximum of 30 years in prison, according to state sentencing statutes.

Court records do not show any prior charges against Witkowski in Grand Traverse County or the Michigan Department of Corrections database.

This article was updated on Nov. 14 to reflect the day that Witkowski was arrested.