'Mortal Kombat' Video of SJ Sergeant Performing Baton Tricks Investigated by Internal Affairs

Ryan General
·1 min read
A police sergeant who showed off his baton handling skills in a video set to music from the film "Mortal Kombat," is now under investigation by the San Jose Police Department's internal affairs office.

Sgt. Eddie Chan can be seen performing martial arts moves with two police batons. The video circulated among the police officers of Chan's department.




Chan is in full uniform which a few of his colleagues found concerning. They worried about the example he might set for the rookies under his supervision, NBC Bay Area reported.

Retired San Jose police lieutenant Rob Millard, who previously supervised Chan, said the video was “irresponsible, certainly in today's climate.”

Millard taught defensive tactics to police officers, and he noted that the moves Chan performed were not from his lessons.

According to Millard, Chan’s baton act was not something they would do, “not even as a fun warmup."

Although Chan did not commit a crime, some of his colleagues are concerned about the effects of his actions on the public image of their department.

The video has since prompted an internal investigation.

Feature Image via Damian Trujillo

